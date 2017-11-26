Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

The Only Way is Essex's Ferne McCann may have only given birth to her daughter Sunday just over two weeks ago, but fans are stunned as the reality star took Instagram to show off her amazing figure.

She uploaded a snap of herself looking absolutely incredible in a blue sparkly tracksuit, and the TOWIE star showed off her impressively flat tum in a figure-hugging jumpsuit on her Instagram story.

Hit play on the video to see a bunch of reality star pregnancies that took us all by surprise...

Over on her story, Ferne struck a number of different poses as she rocked a tight black jumpsuit and a slick ponytail.

The reality star looked super confident as she filmed herself in the mirror, which is unsurprising given how blooming incred she looks.

Not done with showing off her incredible post-pregnancy style for the day, Ferne later headed outside and uploaded an incredible tracksuit snap, writing alongside it: "She bleeds glitter & sweats charisma."

It's fair to say fans pretty much lost it in the comments as she was totally flooded with compliments.

"You are looking stunning mama," wrote one fan as another added: "Fair play you look amazing."

"Wow you do not look like you just had a baby. Stunning," chimed in a third person as a fourth added a sweet message: "You look amazing and just after a baby! Go you! Strength and happiness."

Motherhood certainly does suit Ferne and it's fair to say she is positively glowing. Keep the amazing style inspo coming please!