fashion

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

The TOWIE star welcomed her daughter, Sunday, on 2nd November.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:59

The Only Way is Essex's Ferne McCann may have only given birth to her daughter Sunday just over two weeks ago, but fans are stunned as the reality star took Instagram to show off her amazing figure.

She uploaded a snap of herself looking absolutely incredible in a blue sparkly tracksuit, and the TOWIE star showed off her impressively flat tum in a figure-hugging jumpsuit on her Instagram story.

Hit play on the video to see a bunch of reality star pregnancies that took us all by surprise...

Over on her story, Ferne struck a number of different poses as she rocked a tight black jumpsuit and a slick ponytail.

Instagram/FerneMcCann

The reality star looked super confident as she filmed herself in the mirror, which is unsurprising given how blooming incred she looks.

Not done with showing off her incredible post-pregnancy style for the day, Ferne later headed outside and uploaded an incredible tracksuit snap, writing alongside it: "She bleeds glitter & sweats charisma."

She bleeds glitter & sweats charisma 🖤. ___________________________ Today’s Lil 2 piece is from @boohoo & this weekend there is up to 50% off 🖤 #boohoo OBSESSED (I got it in grey/silver glitter too 🙊)

It's fair to say fans pretty much lost it in the comments as she was totally flooded with compliments.

"You are looking stunning mama," wrote one fan as another added: "Fair play you look amazing."

Instagram/FerneMcCann

"Wow you do not look like you just had a baby. Stunning," chimed in a third person as a fourth added a sweet message: "You look amazing and just after a baby! Go you! Strength and happiness."

Motherhood certainly does suit Ferne and it's fair to say she is positively glowing. Keep the amazing style inspo coming please!

 

More From fashion

25 Christmas Gift Ideas That Look Expensive But Won't Actually Break The Bank

Affordable Gifts That Look Expensive | Christmas 2017

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Here's That $422 Designer Trash Bag You Always Wanted To Spend Your Money On

What To Buy The Girlfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

The Ultimate Luxury Christmas Gift Guide 2017

Kendall Jenner Dethrones Gisele Bundchen As Highest Paid Model

21 Of The Best Christmas Jumpers This Year

Harry Styles Just Had A Seriously Cringe Moment In Front Of Three Of His Victoria’s Secret Exes

Model Ming Xi falls over on the runway during the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai

Model Ming Xi Had The BEST Reaction To Falling Head Over Heels On The VS Fashion Show Catwalk

22 Of The Best Christmas Jumpers This Year

ALL The Pics From The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song