24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl
Haway, a pyar radgie wardrobe
Ahh, those Geordie Shore girls. When they’re not being sick into washing up bowls, playing games that’d give your grandma nightmares or picking bits of kebab out of their extensions, they’re stylish af.
In fact, they’re stylish af even when they’re getting stuck in with all of the above. It’s kind of unfair really.
Those lasses know how to put an outfit together, and whether it’s their own clothing lines or just a load of clobber they’ve been sent by brands, we’re pretty envious of the contents of their killer wardrobes.
But the best thing about the Geordie girls is that they bloody love a bargain, and the majority of their looks are actually straight from the high street.
So after a little bit of hunting we’ve tracked down a dreamy 24 pieces from the lasses’ summer wardrobes, which you can actually get your hands on IRL. Haway, happy shopping pet.
1. Charlotte's silky skorts playsuit
White Wrap Front Skort Playsuit - InTheStyle, £29.99
2. Charlotte's citrus coloured summer vibes
Orange Bardot Cut Out Playsuit - InTheStyle, £29.99
3. Charlotte's super cute coral 'kini
Coral Lace Up Bikini - InTheStyle, £7.99 / Bottoms, £6.99
4. Charl's effortlessly cool tie-waist tee
Twist-Hem Crop Top - Urban Outfitters, £22.00
5. Holly's candy stripe crop top
Denim Ivy Top - Fashionnova, £17.73
6. Holly's mermaid-inspired, blue and silver bikini
Blue Moon Bikini - Bahimi, £40.00
7. Holly's ultra plunge maxi dress for anyone who owns tit tape
Alina Orange Leopard Print Plunge Maxi Dress - PrettyLittleThing, £28.00
8. Holly's 2017 version of Scary Spice on holiday
Brown Slinky Leopard Print Flared Trousers - PrettyLittleThing, £20.00 / Top, £8.00
9. Sophie's girl power af slogan dress
Emma Feminist Slogan Tshirt Dress - Boohoo, £12.00
10. Sophie's must-have gingham frill trousers
Black & White Gingham Frill Leg Trousers - LaSula, £20.00
11. Sophie's killer lace up platform heels
Mireya White Lace Up Platform Heels - Simmi, £40.00
12. Sophie's simple but chic lace up bandeau top
Black Bardot Lace Up Long Sleeve Top - LaSula, £20.00
13. Chloe's very own version of Pammy Anderson
Tullia Red 'Bae Watch' Swimsuit - Missy Empire, £22.00
14. Chloe's slinky little silver top
Hilton Silver Slinky Backless Metallic Crop Top - Missy Empire, £24.00
15. Proof that Chloe can do cute as well as crazy
Tatia Cream Crochet Playsuit - Missy Empire £33.00
16. Chloe's blogger-ready rose gold shades
Harper Rose Gold Sunglasses - JYY LDN x Chloe Ferry, £30.00
17. Marnie's take on the sports luxe trend
Fila Sleeveless Colour Block Unitard With Logo Detail - ASOS, £35.00
18. Marnie's grungey but gorge oversized tshirt dress
Gnarly Dress - Ragged Priest, £40.00
19. Marnie's pastel cropped hoodie for lazy days
Female Raw Edge Hoodie - Bershka, £14.99
20. Maybe the coolest swimsuit ever, courtesy of Marns
Chaser Exclusive Rebel Rebel Swimsuit - ASOS, £70.00
21. A human discoball co-ord as seen on Abbie
Weaver Two Piece in Unicorn Disc Sequin - Motel Rocks, £28.00 / Skirt, £35.00
22. Abbie's slay-worthy statement corset trousers
Stitch Me Up Flares - Mars The Label, £35.00
23. Abbie's stellar moon and stars day dress
Crosena Swing Dress in Solar System Black - Motel Rocks, £38.00
24. And last but not least, the most Toon-ready dress of all time on Abbie
Gold Elsie Dress - Rebecca Rasouli, £25.00
Words by Lucy Wood
