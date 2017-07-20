fashion

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Haway, a pyar radgie wardrobe

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 16:09

Ahh, those Geordie Shore girls. When they’re not being sick into washing up bowls, playing games that’d give your grandma nightmares or picking bits of kebab out of their extensions, they’re stylish af.

In fact, they’re stylish af even when they’re getting stuck in with all of the above. It’s kind of unfair really.

Those lasses know how to put an outfit together, and whether it’s their own clothing lines or just a load of clobber they’ve been sent by brands, we’re pretty envious of the contents of their killer wardrobes.

But the best thing about the Geordie girls is that they bloody love a bargain, and the majority of their looks are actually straight from the high street.

So after a little bit of hunting we’ve tracked down a dreamy 24 pieces from the lasses’ summer wardrobes, which you can actually get your hands on IRL. Haway, happy shopping pet.

1. Charlotte's silky skorts playsuit

White Wrap Front Skort Playsuit - InTheStyle, £29.99

2. Charlotte's citrus coloured summer vibes

Orange Bardot Cut Out Playsuit - InTheStyle, £29.99

3. Charlotte's super cute coral 'kini

Coral Lace Up Bikini - InTheStyle, £7.99 / Bottoms, £6.99

4. Charl's effortlessly cool tie-waist tee

Twist-Hem Crop Top - Urban Outfitters, £22.00

5. Holly's candy stripe crop top

Denim Ivy Top - Fashionnova, £17.73

6. Holly's mermaid-inspired, blue and silver bikini

Blue Moon Bikini - Bahimi, £40.00

7. Holly's ultra plunge maxi dress for anyone who owns tit tape

Alina Orange Leopard Print Plunge Maxi Dress - PrettyLittleThing, £28.00

8. Holly's 2017 version of Scary Spice on holiday

Brown Slinky Leopard Print Flared Trousers - PrettyLittleThing, £20.00 / Top, £8.00

9. Sophie's girl power af slogan dress

Emma Feminist Slogan Tshirt Dress - Boohoo, £12.00

10. Sophie's must-have gingham frill trousers

Black & White Gingham Frill Leg Trousers - LaSula, £20.00

11. Sophie's killer lace up platform heels

Mireya White Lace Up Platform Heels - Simmi, £40.00

12. Sophie's simple but chic lace up bandeau top

Black Bardot Lace Up Long Sleeve Top - LaSula, £20.00

13. Chloe's very own version of Pammy Anderson

Tullia Red 'Bae Watch' Swimsuit - Missy Empire, £22.00

14. Chloe's slinky little silver top

Hilton Silver Slinky Backless Metallic Crop Top - Missy Empire, £24.00

15. Proof that Chloe can do cute as well as crazy

Tatia Cream Crochet Playsuit - Missy Empire £33.00

16. Chloe's blogger-ready rose gold shades

Harper Rose Gold Sunglasses - JYY LDN x Chloe Ferry, £30.00

17. Marnie's take on the sports luxe trend

Fila Sleeveless Colour Block Unitard With Logo Detail - ASOS, £35.00

18. Marnie's grungey but gorge oversized tshirt dress

Gnarly Dress - Ragged Priest, £40.00

19. Marnie's pastel cropped hoodie for lazy days

Female Raw Edge Hoodie - Bershka, £14.99

20. Maybe the coolest swimsuit ever, courtesy of Marns

Chaser Exclusive Rebel Rebel Swimsuit - ASOS, £70.00

21. A human discoball co-ord as seen on Abbie

Weaver Two Piece in Unicorn Disc Sequin - Motel Rocks, £28.00 / Skirt, £35.00

22. Abbie's slay-worthy statement corset trousers

Stitch Me Up Flares - Mars The Label, £35.00

23. Abbie's stellar moon and stars day dress

Crosena Swing Dress in Solar System Black - Motel Rocks, £38.00

24. And last but not least, the most Toon-ready dress of all time on Abbie

Gold Elsie Dress - Rebecca Rasouli, £25.00

Words by Lucy Wood

Now that you're transformed into a li'l radgie, how about a chat with Sophie Kasaei as she gets real about trolls.

Latest News

Spectrum Is Releasing A Mean Girls Makeup Brush Collection Complete With A Real Life Burn Book

Funny single relationships GIFs

11 Things That Happen When You've Been Single Forever

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Get to Know: Hak Baker

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech And Luis Morrison ‘Have Split’ Following The Birth Of Their Daughter

There's Now A Love Island Themed Hen Party Package So Great That You'll Want To Get Engaged Immediately

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

10 Reasons We're Completely Obsessed With Gisele Bündchen

Is This Cryptic Tweet From The Weeknd A Subtweet At Selena Gomez?

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer have fans thinking they&#039;re dating.

Fans Are Yet Again Convinced That Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Niall Horan insist Louis Tomlinson was a vital member of One Direction.

Niall Horan Insists One Direction Would Have ‘Lost The Plot’ Without Louis Tomlinson

Emma Watson Asks The Internet To Help Find Her Lost Rings

More From fashion

Style

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Style

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Style

15 Pieces Of Reality Star Approved Swimwear You Can Buy IRL

Style

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

Style

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Couple Goals As They Cover Vogue Together

Style

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

Style

What To Wear | Summer 2017

Style

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Brand Lawsuit 'Baseless' As They Claim They Only Sold Two Of Those Controversial Tee's

This New Harry Potter Clothing Collection Is So Stylish You'll Actually Want To Wear It

13 Times Tommy Dorfman Was Your Ultimate Style Inspo

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Paris Fashion Wins Will Give You Serious Style Inspo

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Celebrity

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Olivia Attwood's Ex Brands Her A "Lazy, Spoilt Brat" Who Drove Him To Therapy

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover