24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Ahh, those Geordie Shore girls. When they’re not being sick into washing up bowls, playing games that’d give your grandma nightmares or picking bits of kebab out of their extensions, they’re stylish af.

In fact, they’re stylish af even when they’re getting stuck in with all of the above. It’s kind of unfair really.

Those lasses know how to put an outfit together, and whether it’s their own clothing lines or just a load of clobber they’ve been sent by brands, we’re pretty envious of the contents of their killer wardrobes.

But the best thing about the Geordie girls is that they bloody love a bargain, and the majority of their looks are actually straight from the high street.

So after a little bit of hunting we’ve tracked down a dreamy 24 pieces from the lasses’ summer wardrobes, which you can actually get your hands on IRL. Haway, happy shopping pet.

1. Charlotte's silky skorts playsuit

White Wrap Front Skort Playsuit - InTheStyle, £29.99

2. Charlotte's citrus coloured summer vibes

Orange Bardot Cut Out Playsuit - InTheStyle, £29.99

3. Charlotte's super cute coral 'kini

Coral Lace Up Bikini - InTheStyle, £7.99 / Bottoms, £6.99

4. Charl's effortlessly cool tie-waist tee

Twist-Hem Crop Top - Urban Outfitters, £22.00

5. Holly's candy stripe crop top

Denim Ivy Top - Fashionnova, £17.73

6. Holly's mermaid-inspired, blue and silver bikini

Blue Moon Bikini - Bahimi, £40.00

7. Holly's ultra plunge maxi dress for anyone who owns tit tape

Alina Orange Leopard Print Plunge Maxi Dress - PrettyLittleThing, £28.00

8. Holly's 2017 version of Scary Spice on holiday

Brown Slinky Leopard Print Flared Trousers - PrettyLittleThing, £20.00 / Top, £8.00

9. Sophie's girl power af slogan dress

Emma Feminist Slogan Tshirt Dress - Boohoo, £12.00

10. Sophie's must-have gingham frill trousers

Black & White Gingham Frill Leg Trousers - LaSula, £20.00

11. Sophie's killer lace up platform heels

Mireya White Lace Up Platform Heels - Simmi, £40.00

12. Sophie's simple but chic lace up bandeau top

Black Bardot Lace Up Long Sleeve Top - LaSula, £20.00

13. Chloe's very own version of Pammy Anderson

Tullia Red 'Bae Watch' Swimsuit - Missy Empire, £22.00

14. Chloe's slinky little silver top

Hilton Silver Slinky Backless Metallic Crop Top - Missy Empire, £24.00

15. Proof that Chloe can do cute as well as crazy

Tatia Cream Crochet Playsuit - Missy Empire £33.00

16. Chloe's blogger-ready rose gold shades

Harper Rose Gold Sunglasses - JYY LDN x Chloe Ferry, £30.00

17. Marnie's take on the sports luxe trend

Fila Sleeveless Colour Block Unitard With Logo Detail - ASOS, £35.00

18. Marnie's grungey but gorge oversized tshirt dress

Gnarly Dress - Ragged Priest, £40.00

19. Marnie's pastel cropped hoodie for lazy days

Female Raw Edge Hoodie - Bershka, £14.99

20. Maybe the coolest swimsuit ever, courtesy of Marns

Chaser Exclusive Rebel Rebel Swimsuit - ASOS, £70.00

21. A human discoball co-ord as seen on Abbie

Weaver Two Piece in Unicorn Disc Sequin - Motel Rocks, £28.00 / Skirt, £35.00

22. Abbie's slay-worthy statement corset trousers

Stitch Me Up Flares - Mars The Label, £35.00

23. Abbie's stellar moon and stars day dress

Crosena Swing Dress in Solar System Black - Motel Rocks, £38.00

24. And last but not least, the most Toon-ready dress of all time on Abbie

Gold Elsie Dress - Rebecca Rasouli, £25.00

Words by Lucy Wood

