Guys Try On Sexy Halloween Costumes For Women

Real talk: shopping for a Halloween costume as a girl generally means being faced with rack after rack of 'sexy' costumes that will either bare a whole load of boob, a load of arse or both.

And that's before we even get to the cheap and flammable materials that are either about to turn you into a walking, talking yeast infection or cut you in half with their skimpy string straps.

But why should us girls be the only ones who feel the need to get our sexy on this Halloween?

Enter the MTV guys, who put the weirdest sexy Halloween costumes we could find to the test and (just about) lived to tell the tale...

Scotty T as a 'sexy pumpkin'

MTV UK

"It's quite breezy..."

AJ as a 'bleeding beauty'

MTV UK

"Putting on a corset is HARD. And I now totally understand why nipple slips happen because I never noticed them popping out until I looked down"

Don as a 'zombie cheerleader'

MTV UK

"Let's just say that jumping in this really is dicing with the devil..."

Dennis as a 'sexy skeleton'

MTV UK

"I haven't felt this sexy since I cleaned the bathroom during a particularly grim bout of gastroenteritis."

Matt as a 'naughty jester'

MTV UK

"I felt like a STRONG, INDEPENDENT SEXBOMB and I loved it. I can keep the costume, right?"

Sam as a 'sexy ladybird'

MTV UK

"Nobody told me the skirt was this see-through. Thanks guys."

Mike as an 'immortal seductress'

MTV UK

"That slinky and sexy mistress dress, tumbling blonde locks and suede choker awoke an inner fabulousness I didn't know existed."

Paul as a 'sexy tutu mummy'

MTV UK

"What have I learnt? Stockings are weird. And what are these arm things? Am I supposed to be Egyptian? I feel confused. Sensual, but confused."