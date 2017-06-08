Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

Just in case you were in any doubt that Harry Styles is the wokest of baes, prepare to unleash a whole load of feelings over his latest sartorial choice: a t-shirt that casually but powerfully supports his feminist beliefs.

Snapped arriving at an airport in Hawaii on the way home from a wedding, Harry was in casual mode. There were no pink trousers nor a hint of a floral shirt. But what Harry was wearing was, perhaps, even better.

[Sofi Adams]

Luckily for those of us who didn't spend seven hours awaiting his plane in Hawaii this week, the moment was caught on camera when he stopped for the blurriest of photos with a fan - a photo in which he just so happens to be wearing a) a pair of glasses and b) a tee bearing the moniker 'women are smarter.'

Apparently the design is inspired by the Women's March that took place in January of this year (you can buy it here) and it's pretty kickass to see Harry once again reminding us all the gender inequality should be as much of a big deal to dudes as it is women.

#HSF | Harry wore a Vintage Woman are smarter t-shirt at the airport today ($100 USD) https://t.co/3nbCUlHY4t pic.twitter.com/bvTt1Q17Ub — Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) June 7, 2017

Having previously spoken out about his support for Emma Watson and the UN's #HeForShe campaign, Harry also recently said some pretty great stuff about how lame it is when people ridicule teenage girls for the things they are passionate about - pop music tastest included.

It's a shame it has to be a guy saying it for people to recognise that more widely (HI PATRIARCHY), but we're just glad people are recognising it at all.

