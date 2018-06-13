fashion

Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street

Yep, we know exactly where the girls shopped for their villa outfits - you’re welcome…

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 16:15

We guarantee we’re not the only ones frantically searching for where we can get the latest Love Island outfits (in between Whatsapping about the drama, obvs) but now you can get them all RN.

Hit play on the video for all of Meghan Trainor's beauty secrets...

From Georgia’s dreamy gold crop top, to that pink sequin dress Dani wore. We’ve found the lot. *Adds all to basket* 

Megan

ITV2 / Love Island

New gal Megan got all the attention in this pink Jewelled Bikini Top And Bottoms (£54) and we’ve found out it’s from Lipsy at you can snap it up at Next. Guaranteed to get all the poolside airtime, she’s definitely going to cause a stir in the villa.

Georgia

ITV2 / Love Island

New(ish) girl Georgia certainly made an entrance when she entered the house with Rosie, and everyone was obsessed with her Metallic Yarn Tie Front Crop Top. We’ve tracked it down at Topshop and not only does it also come in the petite and tall sections too, it’s now in the sale for £25 down from £39. Go, go, go!

ITV2 / Love Island

She also has a sunglasses wardrobe we all want to get our hands on, and luckily you can snap up her Ray Ban Hexagon Flat Lenses (£127) and they’re guaranteed to be your summer essentials that you’ll wear with literally everything. 

Dani

ITV2 / Love Island

Dani’s Winnie Dress in Mini Sequin Paris Pink (£50) will not only make you want to book a night out to wear it immediately, it’ll also make you want to get it in cream, black and blue too. ‘Scuse us while we head to Motel, pronto. 

So Monroe

Say hey to the body you’ll be adding to everything from skirts to skinny jeans. You can get Dani’s Bardot White & Nude Lace Bodysuit (£35) from So Monroe but be quick; we reckon it’ll sell-out in days. 

Hayley

ITV2 / Love Island

Liverpool girl Hayley is winning in the outfit department and everyone wants to know where the white dress from that kiss with Eyal is from. It’s actually Patty Fashion and will set you back £260, but we’ve only gone and found you a dupe with this White High Neck Frill Layered Mini Dress (£45) at Missguided. Save the extra cash for cocktails – make ours a Mojito. 

Laura

ITV2 / Love Island

Coloured denim is the way to wear this summer and Laura has nailed the look with this yellow Fitted Denim Jacket (£40) from Toppers. Add it over a striped mini dress like Laura or throw it over a swimsuit for instant style points.

Words by Harriet Davey.

Latest News

Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish at a party
Tiffany Haddish Hints At Who Bit Beyoncé
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Is Here & It's A Chillout Dream
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street
Zedd and Diplo during their DJ sets
Diplo And Zedd Add Fuel To Their Twitter Feud
Dumbo (2019)
Watch The Stunning First Trailer For Disney's New Live-Action Dumbo Movie
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
You Won't believe How Much Pete Davidson Spent On Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring
KJ Apa Just Told Fans He’d “Love” Riverdale's Archie To Have A Romance With Kevin
From Megan McKenna To Hayley Hughes: 8 Reality Stars Who Ended Relationships Before Signing Up For A Show
Has TV Finally Gotten Over Its Daddy Issues?
Childish Gambino SNL 43 Performance of &#039;This Is America&#039;
Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the amFAR Gala in Cannes 2018
OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback
The Girl in the Spider&#039;s Web
Claire Foy Looks Unrecognisable In First Trailer For 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web'
Lord Of The Rings TV Show Gets An Official Release Date

More From fashion

Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street
25 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love
15 Crochet Dresses To Take You From BBQ to Beach This Summer
Where To Shop Love Island Star Dani Dyer's Style On The High Street
Harry Styles' New T-Shirts In Celebration Of Pride Are All We Wanna Wear This Summer
Good News, You Can Now Buy A Pair Of $140 Crocs That Feature In-Built Socks
Marnie Simpson Leaves Absolutely Nothing To The Imagination In See-Through Undies
Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin And More Style Wins From The Billboard Music Awards
Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin serve up some looks in Cannes
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid And Hailey Baldwin's Most Major Looks From Cannes Film Festival
2018 Met Gala after party looks
Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid And More Make Hella Sexy Outfit Changes For The Met Gala 2018 After Party
All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet
Charlotte Crosby InTheStyle shots
Did You Spot The One Thing Fans Can't Keep Their Eyes Off In Charlotte Crosby's Latest Pics?

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry Reveals Plans To Give Birth On TV And Lets Slip How Many Kids She And Sam Gowland Are Having
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”