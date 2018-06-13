Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street

We guarantee we’re not the only ones frantically searching for where we can get the latest Love Island outfits (in between Whatsapping about the drama, obvs) but now you can get them all RN.

From Georgia’s dreamy gold crop top, to that pink sequin dress Dani wore. We’ve found the lot. *Adds all to basket*

Megan

New gal Megan got all the attention in this pink Jewelled Bikini Top And Bottoms (£54) and we’ve found out it’s from Lipsy at you can snap it up at Next. Guaranteed to get all the poolside airtime, she’s definitely going to cause a stir in the villa.

Georgia

New(ish) girl Georgia certainly made an entrance when she entered the house with Rosie, and everyone was obsessed with her Metallic Yarn Tie Front Crop Top. We’ve tracked it down at Topshop and not only does it also come in the petite and tall sections too, it’s now in the sale for £25 down from £39. Go, go, go!

She also has a sunglasses wardrobe we all want to get our hands on, and luckily you can snap up her Ray Ban Hexagon Flat Lenses (£127) and they’re guaranteed to be your summer essentials that you’ll wear with literally everything.

Dani

Dani’s Winnie Dress in Mini Sequin Paris Pink (£50) will not only make you want to book a night out to wear it immediately, it’ll also make you want to get it in cream, black and blue too. ‘Scuse us while we head to Motel, pronto.

So Monroe

Say hey to the body you’ll be adding to everything from skirts to skinny jeans. You can get Dani’s Bardot White & Nude Lace Bodysuit (£35) from So Monroe but be quick; we reckon it’ll sell-out in days.

Hayley

Liverpool girl Hayley is winning in the outfit department and everyone wants to know where the white dress from that kiss with Eyal is from. It’s actually Patty Fashion and will set you back £260, but we’ve only gone and found you a dupe with this White High Neck Frill Layered Mini Dress (£45) at Missguided. Save the extra cash for cocktails – make ours a Mojito.

Laura

Coloured denim is the way to wear this summer and Laura has nailed the look with this yellow Fitted Denim Jacket (£40) from Toppers. Add it over a striped mini dress like Laura or throw it over a swimsuit for instant style points.

Words by Harriet Davey.