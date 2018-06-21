fashion

Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN

Because we might as well shop during the ad breaks…

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 15:31

Every episode equals a new outfit to add to your wish list, and we’ve done the hard work for you by finding out exactly where you can shop the girls’ looks on the high street.

Watch Meghan Trainor reveal her beauty secrets...

Ellie

ITV Pictures

New girl Ellie is fresh in the villa and we already want to shop her entire ‘drobe so far. This Black And White Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit (£69) from House of CB has got vacay vibes written all over it.

Throw on a pair of denim shorts and a tied up white shirt for a beach-to-bar look.

Zara

Hands up who wanted Zara’s white dress as soon as she arrived in the villa? That’s everyone then.  Luckily, the White Lace Strappy Panelled Bodycon Dress is only £30 at PrettyLittleThing – but you’ll have to be quick, it’s bound to be an instant sell-out.

ITV Pictures

Megan

Ellie isn’t the only one loving a House of CB swimsuit, fellow housemate Megan shows off her killer bod in a Peach Pleated Front Swimsuit (£69). We guarantee Meg will have the pick of the boys in this one.

ITV Pictures

She also pulled out all the stops on a date with Eyal in a Mustard Ribbed Bardot Ruched Front Bodycon Dress, and it’s only £18 at Missguided. Bad news is it’s just sold out online, but want the good news? The babes at Missguided have told us it’s getting restocked this week.

ITV Pictures

Samira

ITV Pictures

We’re big fans of a co-ord, and this Shirred Textured Crop Bikini Top (£16) and High Waisted Bikini Shorts (£16) at Topshop looks so cute with Samira’s gold hoop earrings. Add on a tropical headband and sliders for an Insta-worthy poolside pic.

Dani

ITV Pictures

We can’t help but be obsessed with Dani and Jack’s love story so far - want to know what else we’re obsessing over? Her floral frock, that’s what. It may be £145 at Comino Couture, but the Pink Folk Bardot Dress is so worth it.  Note: just add barely there heels and statement earrings.

Georgia

ITV Pictures

You can basically pick your whole holiday swimwear edit with the help of the Love Island girls this year, and Georgia’s Yellow Tropical Minimal Thong Bikini (£18) is a winner all round.

Caroline

ITV Pictures

And last but not least, the villa wouldn’t be complete without the one and only Caroline Flack. The Love Island presenter is also looking fire on screen and you can get The Rafaela Dress (£130) she wore as a kimono from Rat & Boa now.

- Words by Harriet Davey.

Latest News

The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Everything We Know About Riverdale Season 3
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
Resident Evil Revelations
The Resident Evil 2 Remake Now Features 'Wet Gore' Which Is As Terrifying As It Is Gross
Here’s How To Watch Someone’s Instagram Story Without Them Knowing
Instagram has launched their own video-sharing site, IGTV
Instagram Launches Brand New Video Sharing App IGTV And Here's How It Works
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Riverdale’s Charles Melton Apologises For Fat Shaming Tweets
Street Fighter 5
A New Budget Range Of Your Fave Classic Games Has Just Been Revealed For PlayStation 4
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Have Officially Confirmed Their Engagement
Halsey Ft. Lauren Jauregui - Strangers - Music Video
Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Draw Blood In Brand New ‘Strangers’ Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
You Can Now Take A Course On Frank Ocean At University

More From fashion

The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN
All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer
15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED
Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street
25 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love
15 Crochet Dresses To Take You From BBQ to Beach This Summer
Where To Shop Love Island Star Dani Dyer's Style On The High Street
Harry Styles' New T-Shirts In Celebration Of Pride Are All We Wanna Wear This Summer
Good News, You Can Now Buy A Pair Of $140 Crocs That Feature In-Built Socks
Marnie Simpson Leaves Absolutely Nothing To The Imagination In See-Through Undies
Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin And More Style Wins From The Billboard Music Awards

Trending Articles

Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
WTF Is 'What The Yuck?!' And Are You Brave Enough To Watch?
Vicky Pattison Goes In On Love Island’s Adam For His Treatment Of Rosie
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Counts Grant Molloy's Exit As A ‘Blessing’: “He Will Just Sh*g Girls And Pie Them Off” - Exclusive
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid