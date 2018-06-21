Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN

Every episode equals a new outfit to add to your wish list, and we’ve done the hard work for you by finding out exactly where you can shop the girls’ looks on the high street.

Ellie

New girl Ellie is fresh in the villa and we already want to shop her entire ‘drobe so far. This Black And White Gingham One-Piece Swimsuit (£69) from House of CB has got vacay vibes written all over it.

Throw on a pair of denim shorts and a tied up white shirt for a beach-to-bar look.

Zara

Hands up who wanted Zara’s white dress as soon as she arrived in the villa? That’s everyone then. Luckily, the White Lace Strappy Panelled Bodycon Dress is only £30 at PrettyLittleThing – but you’ll have to be quick, it’s bound to be an instant sell-out.

Megan

Ellie isn’t the only one loving a House of CB swimsuit, fellow housemate Megan shows off her killer bod in a Peach Pleated Front Swimsuit (£69). We guarantee Meg will have the pick of the boys in this one.

She also pulled out all the stops on a date with Eyal in a Mustard Ribbed Bardot Ruched Front Bodycon Dress, and it’s only £18 at Missguided. Bad news is it’s just sold out online, but want the good news? The babes at Missguided have told us it’s getting restocked this week.

Samira

We’re big fans of a co-ord, and this Shirred Textured Crop Bikini Top (£16) and High Waisted Bikini Shorts (£16) at Topshop looks so cute with Samira’s gold hoop earrings. Add on a tropical headband and sliders for an Insta-worthy poolside pic.

Dani

We can’t help but be obsessed with Dani and Jack’s love story so far - want to know what else we’re obsessing over? Her floral frock, that’s what. It may be £145 at Comino Couture, but the Pink Folk Bardot Dress is so worth it. Note: just add barely there heels and statement earrings.

Georgia

You can basically pick your whole holiday swimwear edit with the help of the Love Island girls this year, and Georgia’s Yellow Tropical Minimal Thong Bikini (£18) is a winner all round.

Caroline

And last but not least, the villa wouldn’t be complete without the one and only Caroline Flack. The Love Island presenter is also looking fire on screen and you can get The Rafaela Dress (£130) she wore as a kimono from Rat & Boa now.

- Words by Harriet Davey.