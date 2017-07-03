Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

Get your first look at the ASOS x MTV collection...

If you've been keeping up with the Kendall and Kylie Jenner Vintage T-Shirt saga, then you'll already know that the girls have been facing some pretty major criticism that resulted in them pulling their controversial 'Rock Vs Rap' tee's.

Now it looks like the situation has gone from bad to worse as TMZ are reporting that The Doors, who are are just one of the iconic music artists whose image was used on the tops, are threatening to sue.

The band's lawyers reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the Jenner sisters claiming that the t-shirt line, which features the band logo, is infringing upon their trademark.

Kendall and Kylie are thought to have recieved a similar threat from the estate of Notorious B.I.G and their Jenners' team removed the t-shirts entirely on Thursday, issuing an apology via Kendall's Twitter.

Apparently the apology along with the removal of the tees just wasn't enough and it's reported that The Doors will be pursuing a lawsuit since the damage has already been done.

Ozzy Osboure, Pink Flloyd, Tupac and Metallica are among the other music artists who were featured on the t-shirts and then covered by images of the Jenner sisters' faces.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

Sharon Osbourne slammed the collection, telling the sisters: "Stick to what you know... lip gloss."

Ouch.