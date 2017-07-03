fashion

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

The sisters quickly pulled the t-shirts when they came under fire.

Monday, July 3, 2017 - 16:17

Get your first look at the ASOS x MTV collection...

If you've been keeping up with the Kendall and Kylie Jenner Vintage T-Shirt saga, then you'll already know that the girls have been facing some pretty major criticism that resulted in them pulling their controversial 'Rock Vs Rap' tee's.

Now it looks like the situation has gone from bad to worse as TMZ are reporting that The Doors, who are are just one of the iconic music artists whose image was used on the tops, are threatening to sue.

Getty

The band's lawyers reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the Jenner sisters claiming that the t-shirt line, which features the band logo, is infringing upon their trademark. 

Kendall and Kylie are thought to have recieved a similar threat from the estate of Notorious B.I.G and their Jenners' team removed the t-shirts entirely on Thursday, issuing an apology via Kendall's Twitter.

Apparently the apology along with the removal of the tees just wasn't enough and it's reported that The Doors will be pursuing a lawsuit since the damage has already been done.

Ozzy Osboure, Pink Flloyd, Tupac and Metallica are among the other music artists who were featured on the t-shirts and then covered by images of the Jenner sisters' faces.

Sharon Osbourne slammed the collection, telling the sisters: "Stick to what you know... lip gloss."

Ouch.

Latest News

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

It's Now Possible To Create Your Own Geofilter On Snapchat

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

The 5 Best Things About Green Day at British Summer Time

Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s

Five Nights At Freddy's Next Game Has Been CANCELLED

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Demi Lovato Pens A Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community In Honour Of Pride Month

Charlie Puth Attempts Slanguage and It is Hilarious

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Gets Real About Being Trolled Online: ‘You Do Get Gutted’

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

Grime Stars Turn Out In Force For A Special Night In Tottenham

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing Shaved All His Hair Off And It's All Very Slim Shady

Pharrell Williams Is Working on the New Ariana Grande Album

How To Come Out To Your Friends And Family

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

More From fashion

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

ASOS Models Are Showing Off Their Stretch Marks And It's Awesome

Brooklyn Beckham, Tanya Burr And More Style Wins From The Serpentine Summer Party 2017

The Best Pink Swimwear Out There To Make Your Summer Cute AF

25 Of The Best Bikinis For Girls With Bigger Boobs

Style

16 Cute Bikinis For Small Boobies

Style

19 Cool Girl Wedding Outfits You'll Actually Want To Wear

Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

All The Outfits From The iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards 2017 Red Carpet

Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

MTV's 10 Questions With Yara Shahidi

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Celebrity

The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear