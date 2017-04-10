Kendall And Kylie Jenner Brand Lawsuit 'Baseless' As They Claim They Only Sold Two Of Those Controversial Tee's

Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced some pretty harsh criticism recently when they launched their 'Rock Vs Rap t-shirts, many of which featured the girls faces and initials alongside images of iconic musicians.

The girls quickly pulled the T-shirts altogether after recieving quite the backlash and now their team has responded to a lawsuit from photographer Michael Miller who claims they used his images of Tupac Shakur without permission.

In a statement, the Kendall + Kylie clothing company said: "The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless." Ouch.

The photographers lawsuit slams the girls for not attempting to "obtain his authorization" as he insists the images are registered at the U.S. Office of Copyright.

So who's gonna start flaming Kendall and Kylie for putting their trash initials over Tupac's face? pic.twitter.com/0O6VhI9mUE — keely 🥝 (@KeelyRink) June 28, 2017

The Jenner's team insists they used the images lawfully, claiming: "Canada Inc, The licensee manufacturer of the K + K brand, purchased a very small quintity of vintage T-shirts with performer images already on them."

"Only two Tupac T-shirts were sold before being pulled from distribution. Canada Inc did not copy anyone's image, remove any copyright notice from any image or attempt to exploit Mr. Miller's claimed right of publicity." They added.

The lawsuit comes even after an apology was put out via Kendall's Twitter, which reached out specifically to the families of the artists.

Todd Wilson, Kendall and Kylie's lawyer, claimed suing them is "like suing an actor for being in a movie" since they didn't actually have any involvement in the making of the controversial tops.

Okay so we don't doubt that the girls had hardly anything to do with the tops, but maybe they could of taken a quick glance and seen the whole thing was a pretty bad idea..

