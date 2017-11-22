Kendall Jenner Dethrones Gisele Bundchen As Highest Paid Model

Kendall Jenner has been named as the world’s highest paid model by Forbes, after earning a casual $22million in just one year.

But this isn’t something which happens all the time, as former number one Gisele Bundchen held the position previously for 15 years. So yeah, we imagine she’s kind of attached to the title.

With over 85 millions Instagram followers to advertise to, as well as deals with La Perla, Adidas and a number of other brands, oh and her starring role in KUWTK, it’s clear to see where Kenny’s earnings came from.

Meanwhile Gisele comes in at respectable number two ($17.5million) after choosing to have a quieter year on the work front without quite so many ad campaigns, leaving her earnings to take a 43% dip from the previous year.

Kendall has a number of deals with brands, which has no doubt helped her get to this point.

Rounding off the top five are Chrissy Teigen at no.3 ($13.5million), Adriana Lima at no.4 ($10.5million) and joint fifth place goes to Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington Whitely who both took home $9.5million.

And as if all of those figures weren’t enough to make you scream, the world’s 10 highest-paid models earnt, altogether, a cumulative $109.5million in just one year.

Of course this is before taxes and fees, but it’s still more money than we’ll ever seen in a thousand lifetimes. So that’s all good then.