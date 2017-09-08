Kim Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Transformation As She Steps Out In Cut Out Dress

Kim Kardashian has been hitting up New York Fashion week in support of her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner and let's just say she's been pulling out all the stops with an entirely new look.

First she debuted hair more platinum than any of her husband, Kanye West's albums and last night she turned heads as she stepped out in a midriff baring cut out dress.

Was the slashed look intentional? Or did North West go to town on mummy's wardrobe with a pair of scissors? We don't know, and frankly we don't care because we are literally living for it.

Getty

The all black ensemble looks incredible with her new blonde tresses, which Kim revealed is all her own hair and not the result of a wig.

Unsurprisingly, it seems the reality star is loving her image as much as we are, since she wrote on Instagram: "not missing my dark hair yet."

Getty

It was reported earlier this week that Kimmy is expecting her third child with a surrogate, who is due to give birth at the beginning of next year.

The family are thought to be expecting a baby girl, and we just know if she's anything like her mum she's going to be a little stylish princess.