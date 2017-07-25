fashion

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

Almost as great as that time Regina George wore army pants and flip flops.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:31

Ever find yourself slobbing at home in your slouchiest trackbottoms and a t-shirt that you're pretty sure your gran got from a 1960s boot sale when all of a sudden bae decides to come on over? 

Yeah, us neither tbh but for those of you who are lucky enough to actually have that problem, Kylie Jenner has the perfect answer with her latest ensemble - the embodiment of what happens when the worlds of optimum comfort and risqué lingerie collide and we are quite frankly all over it.

Twitter/KylieJenner

The reality star took to her Twitter to share this snap of her rocking a seriously sexy yellow bra along with everyone's favourite wardrobe staple - a good old pair of comfortable trackies.

Incredible, genius.. simply revolutionary.

Who knows, maybe Kylie got caught out in that exact scenario with rumoured boyf Travis Scott and just decided to say to hell with changing her cosy bottoms. But however the outfit came to be, we are seriously loving the marriage of comfort and a hint of sexiness.

Snapchat/kimkardashian

Kylie's big sis Kim Kardashian took to her snapchat to voice her own thoughts on what is so appealing about the pic and it's not her noticably large and enviable pair of...trackie bottoms.

Of course, the phone case is the best thing about this look. 

But what do you reckon - are you loving this trend or do you think Kylie needs to stop trying to make this happen? Comments to @MTVUK please. 

Desperate for more fashion wins? Check out model Carmen Carrera review celeb style...

