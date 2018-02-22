The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019

A brand new year is all about reinvention, taking yourself less seriously and having fun with your style. Whether that be in regards to your makeup, clothing choices or even your stationary.

But in order to reinvent yourself you need fresh ideas. That’s where this list of up and coming brands that you can find on Instagram comes into play. Some brands are on the pricey side, some are really affordable. We’re covering a variety of budgets for you.

Now let’s get into what you actually came here for and live our Alyssa Edwards fantasy: "Don't be bitter, just get better."

Globally sourced and British made (according to their bio), Ragyard is a brand that takes vintage clothing, revamps it and makes it fresh again. They ship worldwide too and are affordable, so there’s no excuse not to shop.

Sixth June know street style and they know it well. If you’re looking for your next puffer jacket, windbreaker or hoodie, this brand should be your new go-to.

A London-based unisex clothing brand, their Instagram is one big mood. The girls are cool, fun and the clothing is a whole moment. Their prints are everything.

A cruelty free makeup brand that started out as a pipe dream for founder Florence Adepoju. It started off in order to combat the stat that black women spend as much as five times more money on beauty products than their white counterparts, according to their website. Ridiculous, right?

If you’re POC or simply love a good lipstick, this brand is where you need to be shopping.

Founded by celebrity makeup artist Sara Hill, the brand self-describes as ‘a pop of bright orange lip gloss in a sea of beige.’ Sold.

Starting off her career within the print departments of Paul Smith and Erdem, Olivia Moore is a luxury womenswear designer.

So albeit a purchase here would be classed as more of an investment, the brands ability to derive references from 70’s mod culture in order to produce stunning textiles is damn slick, making your investment timeless.

Street-influenced brand Aries Arise are based in London but ship, well, everywhere. Yet another brand that places itself on the pricey side of life, but get thrifty about it as their tees are killer.

Shooting to popularity through the launch of their P.Louise Base, the Manchester based makeup brand is making a name for itself. With the price tag of their most famous product being only £10 as well, we can see why.

Subscription boxes seem to be going from strength to strength and The Paper Gang are slaying with their monthly themed stationary boxes.

Réalisation par translates to ‘Made by, Styled by.’ The brand aims to inspire the very women that purchase their clothing in order to represent the best “of all women.” They create individual pieces instead of collections so you’ll never go out of style.

'The Creator of Playful Gifts & Treats,' Estella Bartlett is a British jewellery brand that specialises in chic delicate pieces, from bracelets to necklaces and purses.

Hit that follow button on them all and let us know over @MTVUK!