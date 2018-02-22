fashion

The Instagram Brands You NTK About For 2019

It’s time to switch up your style.

Jordan Platt
Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 12:53

A brand new year is all about reinvention, taking yourself less seriously and having fun with your style. Whether that be in regards to your makeup, clothing choices or even your stationary.

But in order to reinvent yourself you need fresh ideas. That’s where this list of up and coming brands that you can find on Instagram comes into play. Some brands are on the pricey side, some are really affordable. We’re covering a variety of budgets for you.

Now let’s get into what you actually came here for and live our Alyssa Edwards fantasy: "Don't be bitter, just get better."

@ragyard

So you’ve heard we have 50% OFF NOW until Tuesday....? ✨ this also includes our extra special ZERO WASTE Limited Edition Collection 🌟 Get yourself an amazing piece of ethical and sustainable fashion for half price 💕 Use code: BLACKFRIDAY18 #blackfriday2018 #welovetocreate #cybermonday #londonfashion #blackfriday #sustainablefashion #zerowaste #london

Globally sourced and British made (according to their bio), Ragyard is a brand that takes vintage clothing, revamps it and makes it fresh again. They ship worldwide too and are affordable, so there’s no excuse not to shop.

@sixthjune

Partners in crime, tag your bestie 👯‍♀️ #sixthjune

Sixth June know street style and they know it well. If you’re looking for your next puffer jacket, windbreaker or hoodie, this brand should be your new go-to.

@jadedldn

let's patch things over... 😜 new swim!
let's patch things over... 😜 new swim!

A London-based unisex clothing brand, their Instagram is one big mood. The girls are cool, fun and the clothing is a whole moment. Their prints are everything.

@mdmflow

WAKANDA 👩🏽‍🔬💎 #wakandaforever #MDMLablife

A cruelty free makeup brand that started out as a pipe dream for founder Florence Adepoju. It started off in order to combat the stat that black women spend as much as five times more money on beauty products than their white counterparts, according to their website. Ridiculous, right?

If you’re POC or simply love a good lipstick, this brand is where you need to be shopping.

@sarahhillmakeup

Rainbow 🌈 eyes Incase you missed the first time here is a repost from a test shoot with the beautiful Darcy from @coloursagency #model #inbeautmag #rainboweyeshadow #glowingskin #freckles #makeuptutorial

Founded by celebrity makeup artist Sara Hill, the brand self-describes as ‘a pop of bright orange lip gloss in a sea of beige.’ Sold.

@oliviamoorelondon

OUTTAKES 💋but still 💕#oliviamoorelondon
OUTTAKES 💋but still 💕#oliviamoorelondon

Starting off her career within the print departments of Paul Smith and Erdem, Olivia Moore is a luxury womenswear designer.

So albeit a purchase here would be classed as more of an investment, the brands ability to derive references from 70’s mod culture in order to produce stunning textiles is damn slick, making your investment timeless.

@ariesarise

🐅 🐅 🐅
🐅 🐅 🐅

Street-influenced brand Aries Arise are based in London but ship, well, everywhere. Yet another brand that places itself on the pricey side of life, but get thrifty about it as their tees are killer.

@plouise_makeup_academy

Our Base is the perfect CREASE CUTTER Apply a pea size amount on the back of your hand, we recommend adding to the back of your hand as this will warm up the product allowing a smooth application. The perfect combination is our P.Louise base and a @maccosmetics 242 brush they are a match made in heaven. Remember until 12pm tonight you can order and receive a FREE mystery product by simply adding “meplease” in the notes 📝 Remember if this isn’t filled in your order won’t come with a surprise. We used shade 0 to shop yours head over to www.plouise.co.uk

Shooting to popularity through the launch of their P.Louise Base, the Manchester based makeup brand is making a name for itself. With the price tag of their most famous product being only £10 as well, we can see why.

@thepapergang

Fab little photo of our @iamjohnbond papergang box themed around travel! 📷 @itsmaraleona 🎒 Grab this travel journal and more on ohhdeer.com! 🌲 #papergang #stationery #stationerysub #travel #earth #traveljournal #journal

Subscription boxes seem to be going from strength to strength and The Paper Gang are slaying with their monthly themed stationary boxes.

@realisationpar

☯️Dreamgirls Tia, Valentina & Devon photographed by Alexandra Spencer wearing the new Voodoo black, silk jacquard pieces✝️

Réalisation par translates to ‘Made by, Styled by.’ The brand aims to inspire the very women that purchase their clothing in order to represent the best “of all women.” They create individual pieces instead of collections so you’ll never go out of style.

@estellabartlett

Know a photographer who NEEDS this necklace?? This little guy is available in our sale! #cameranecklace #cutejewellery

'The Creator of Playful Gifts & Treats,' Estella Bartlett is a British jewellery brand that specialises in chic delicate pieces, from bracelets to necklaces and purses. 

Hit that follow button on them all and let us know over @MTVUK!

Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
1 Month Backpacking in Thailand: The Ultimate Itinerary You Need
How to be a baller on a budget.
How to be a baller on a budget.
Instagram brands you should be following in 2019.
