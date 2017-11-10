MTV Has Teamed Up With Skinnydip London For The Ultimate Throwback Accessories Collection
It's all very mermaid meets Mean Girls.
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 17:51
If you’re thinking of switching up your accessories for winter then look no further than the brand new MTV x Skinnydip London collaboration!
From glittery phone cases to holographic ruckies, this is a collection perfect for your inner mermaid.
The line launches on skinnydiplondon.com on November 12th, which just so happens to be the same day that the 2017 MTV EMAs hit London’s Wembley Arena. HURRAH.
Want your first look at each and every product? Oh go on then, but only because we like you…
Get Your First Look At The MTV x Skinnydip London Collection
Now please excuse us while we go get in line – that hot pink faux fur has our name all over it.
Latest News
Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All' Debuts At Number One
MTV Has Teamed Up With Skinnydip London For The Ultimate Throwback Accessories Collection
We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered
2017 EMA: Guess Who’s Back…Eminem Will Perform This Sunday!
Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'
Jonas Blue Confirms Liam Payne Collaboration Is In The Works
Fashion Fix: Niall Horan Is A Model Now And Missguided Wave Goodbye To Airbrushing
Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video
24 New Beauty Products That Are Already Cult Classics
Bella And Gigi Hadid's Cousin Is A Plus Size Model And Those Genes Are Powerful
P!nk Confirms Performance At American Music Awards
Paddington 2: Cast Talk Funniest Moments Including That Steam Train Scene, Plus Predictions For Paddington 3
Paddington 2: Cast Including Hugh Bonneville Take The Marmalade Speed Making Challenge!
Yo! MTV Raps Returns With An Epic Show From Wretch 32, Yxng Bane, Krept & Konan, Big Shaq and Not3s
Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana
A Second Woman Accuses Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault
Gigi Hadid Admits To Loving This Very 2005 Nude Lipstick Hack
From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year
Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'
People Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian Has Had A Nose Job Because Of This Picture
More From fashion
MTV Has Teamed Up With Skinnydip London For The Ultimate Throwback Accessories Collection
Fashion Fix: Niall Horan Is A Model Now And Missguided Wave Goodbye To Airbrushing
Niall Horan Just Signed With Wilhelmina Model Agency
Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Looks Incredible In A Bikini As She Goes Swimming With Marliya
Victoria's Secret Model Exercises The Squad Follow To Maintain Their Bodies
Fashion Fix: Kendall Jenner's Halloween Outfit Is Beyond Risqué And Christmas Jumpers Are Back With A Vengeance
All The Behind The Scenes Goss From Nasty Gal's Star-Studded London Launch Party
20 Fashion And Beauty Essentials That Everyone Was Obsessed With In The 90s
13 Things Women’s Clothes Need More Of
Demi Lovato Leaves Little To The Imagination As A Sexy Police Woman For Halloween
All The Jaw-dropping Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017
All The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017
Trending Articles
Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications
Music