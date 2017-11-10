MTV Has Teamed Up With Skinnydip London For The Ultimate Throwback Accessories Collection

If you’re thinking of switching up your accessories for winter then look no further than the brand new MTV x Skinnydip London collaboration!



From glittery phone cases to holographic ruckies, this is a collection perfect for your inner mermaid.

Skinnydip London

The line launches on skinnydiplondon.com on November 12th, which just so happens to be the same day that the 2017 MTV EMAs hit London’s Wembley Arena. HURRAH.



Want your first look at each and every product? Oh go on then, but only because we like you…

Get Your First Look At The MTV x Skinnydip London Collection Skinnydip London 1 of 13

Skinnydip London 2 of 13

Skinnydip London 3 of 13

Skinnydip London 4 of 13

Skinnydip London 5 of 13

Skinnydip London 6 of 13

Skinnydip London 7 of 13

Skinnydip London 8 of 13

Skinnydip London 9 of 13

Skinnydip London 10 of 13

Skinnydip London 11 of 13

Skinnydip London 12 of 13

Skinnydip London 13 of 13

























Now please excuse us while we go get in line – that hot pink faux fur has our name all over it.