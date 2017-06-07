MTV's 10 Questions With Yara Shahidi

If you don't know Yara Shahidi from Black-ish then you probably know her from the time she let slip that none other than Michelle Obama wrote one of her college recommendation letters (oh and she got into and is set to attend Harvard btw).

But now she's lending her face to a pretty kick ass collaboration with GAP that comes in the form of a shiny new fashion film called 'Bridging the Gap'. As a celebration of American optimisim, it's all about what it means to be American today and naturally involves a whole load of GAP's iconic plain white t-shirts as well as appearances from Priyanka Chopra, Wiz Khalifa and Alek Wek.

We caught up with Yara for a bit of a chat about the project and to ask her MTV's 10 Questions You NTK.

Hey Yara, so why did you get involved with this one?

The campaign and what Edward [Enniful] stands for so perfectly align with my belief in the importance of diversity and a global community, and you know that Edward has received the OBE for his successes in diversify the fashion industry, which is so powerful in and of itself. Because we are in the midst of trying times, where it would be easy to stereotype one another, only deepening the divide between communities and cultures, I love that Edward simply wanted to illustrate that in the midst of fashion, there are so many people who use their platform for community building.

Do you have a favourite image and how did it make you feel?

The image of all of us, together! Alek Wek?!?! C’mon! Edward gathered together an unlikely group of us, only for us to realise how similar our philanthropic passions are.

And of course the campaign is all about optimism in regard to American culture - do you have any advice on how to stay positive even when you don’t necessarily feel like your voice is being adequately represented socially or politically speaking?

I believe that campaign is about world optimism. And having to actively pursue that optimism. I do my best to use my platform to highlight my voice and the voices of my peers and world community.

Congrats on your uni acceptances! Do you have any advice for other young people about to start the process of applying to college?

I have so much advice, much of it passed down to me from former students! Start the Common App/Universal App as soon as you can! The application process demands that we remember and document the experiences that have influenced our desire to further our education. It seems like a no brainer, how could you forget details that impacted you? Easy, because this is such a stressful moment in our lives. So my second suggestion is to keep track of your experiences and how they made you feel. You can use your phone to do so!

So it's time for the 10 Questions We NTK About You. First up, what’s the first song you can remember learning all the words to?

NAS, I Can.

What’s the last gift someone gave you?

A fountain pen for my desk!

If your leg got stuck down the toilet, who is the first person you would call?

What is happening to me?!?! But my Baba, he is calm under pressure and would stick his hand down a toilet for me.

What’s your survival strategy for the zombie apocalypse?

I see myself as a “prepared for the apocalypse kind of woman, so I would stock up on food, utilize the brilliance of my NASA friends to fly to a soon to the Goldilocks zone. First I would have to convince my family to go too.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Happy and I want to be of service.

What’s your weirdest possession?

Weird? Nothing! Eclectic? Everything!

What was the last thing that made you cry?

James Baldwin, Giovanni’s Room.

What’s your phone background right now?

A picture of a young troupe of Daisy Scouts that gave me the best hug during a visit to The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in DC.

What’s your go-to exam cram food?

Trail Mix, a green Juice and some millennial Avocado Toast. My goal is to fill my body with learning enhancing foods! A little dark chocolate sneaks into the trail mix...

What’s the one thing you never get asked that you always secretly wish someone would ask you?

When I was younger, I was obsessed with the history of Napoleon Bonaparte. I always wished that someone had a question about him or the French revolution.

