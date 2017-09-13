Munroe Bergdorf Lands Campaign With Illamasqua After Being Fired By L'Oreal

A transgender model who was sacked by L'Oreal after commenting about systemic racism has been hired by rival company Illamasqua as the face of their new campaign centred around gender fluidity.

The British company announced on Wednesday that Munroe Bergdorf would be joining the team and released a statement explaining their decision.

“Munroe embodies diversity and individuality,” Illamasqua told the Guardian. “She is not scared to be truly herself. But Munroe doesn’t just stop there. She speaks out about the issues that affect not just her but the rest of our generation, seeking to improve the society we live in.”

Munroe confirmed the news on her Instagram profile, posting the message: "If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything."

This comes after Munroe - who was L'Oreal's first ever transgender representative - was fired over a Facebook post she wrote about racism: "Most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism.”

Getty

The company claimed that her message was "at odds" with their values, with her sacking prompting model and radio DJ Clara Amfo to part ways with the organisation out of solidarity.

Munroe later clarified: "When I stated that 'all white people are racist', I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy - designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race. Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist."