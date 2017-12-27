Nobody Quite Knows What To Make Of This Uncomfortable AF Plastic Bra

There’s probably no greater feeling than unclipping your bra at the end of a long day, which is why we’re pretty sure the prospect of whipping off an all-plastic design would feel like a slice of literal heaven.

We all know that fashion retailers have serious issues with designing clothes that are compatible with actual bras – and, at this point, we have a mental list of all the gorgeous clothes we had to leave by the wayside because of visible and usually quite ugly underwear.

In an effort to find some kind of solution to this universal problem, a brand by the name of Shein have designed an all-plastic bra that seemingly would go with any outfit under the sun.

The theory is that the invisible product leaves its wearer without any concern that their threadbare M&S bra might distract from the shining glory of an A+ outfit.

Shein

But the practicalities of said design have already caused a bit of controversy in the reviews section of the website. While some users are pleased by the basis of the design, others have pointed out just how uncomfortable it is encasing your bosoms in tight plastic.

Their overall advice was that women over a B-cup might have problems fitting their assets into the design, as another customer claimed the product snapped in her hands as she tried to clip it on.

Still, we’ve got to give this major props for creativity, and - considering the product is only $5 – it doesn’t exactly break the bank either.