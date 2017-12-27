fashion

Nobody Quite Knows What To Make Of This Uncomfortable AF Plastic Bra

This is definitely... creative.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 13:21

There’s probably no greater feeling than unclipping your bra at the end of a long day, which is why we’re pretty sure the prospect of whipping off an all-plastic design would feel like a slice of literal heaven.

We all know that fashion retailers have serious issues with designing clothes that are compatible with actual bras – and, at this point, we have a mental list of all the gorgeous clothes we had to leave by the wayside because of visible and usually quite ugly underwear.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore cast weighing in on some of the more controversial fashion choices made in 2017...

In an effort to find some kind of solution to this universal problem, a brand by the name of Shein have designed an all-plastic bra that seemingly would go with any outfit under the sun.

The theory is that the invisible product leaves its wearer without any concern that their threadbare M&S bra might distract from the shining glory of an A+ outfit.

Shein

But the practicalities of said design have already caused a bit of controversy in the reviews section of the website. While some users are pleased by the basis of the design, others have pointed out just how uncomfortable it is encasing your bosoms in tight plastic.

Their overall advice was that women over a B-cup might have problems fitting their assets into the design, as another customer claimed the product snapped in her hands as she tried to clip it on.

Still, we’ve got to give this major props for creativity, and - considering the product is only $5 – it doesn’t exactly break the bank either.

More From fashion

Nobody Quite Knows What To Make Of This Uncomfortable AF Plastic Bra
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
Winter Wardrobes We Want To Steal
20 Celebrities Whose Winter Wardrobes We Want To Steal
Beauty
The Best Celeb Belfies Of 2017 | MTV Life
17 Trends That Need To Stay in 2017. Why? Because They're Dead!
Jade Thirlwall Celebrates her 25th Birthday
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall's Extra AF Birthday Party Looked Beyond Amazing As She Was Joined By Jesy Nelson And Leigh-Anne Pinnock
This Airline Refuses To Let Passengers Wear Ugg Boots On Their Flights
50 Key Pieces Of Jewellery You'll Need For Party Season
50 Key Pieces Of Jewellery That Are Perfect For Party Season
12 Dresses As Seen On The Geordie Girls That Are Perfect For NYE
ASOS Has Launched A Star Wars Collection And It's Cool AF
Gigi Hadid Is Rocking Some Armpit Fluff In Her Video For The LOVE Advent

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Wants Abbie Holborn To Give Up Her Tan: “Your Skin Is Dying”
A Fake Video Of Kylie Jenner 'Pregnant' Is Doing The Rounds
Chloe Ferry Puts Her Toned Midriff On Display In This Gorgeous Cropped Jumper
There's A Theory Kylie Jenner *Is* In The Kardashians Christmas Card After All
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey Got Matching £22k Bracelets For Christmas
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Casey Johnson Gives Marnie Simpson All She Ever Wanted For Christmas
Chloe Ferry Declares Sam Gowland ‘The Love Of Her Life’ And Teases Marriage Plans
Is Katy Perry Starring In Taylor Swift's 'End Game' Music Video?
Chris Hughes and Jamie Laing
Chris Hughes Visits Jamie Laing In Hospital On Christmas Eve
Charlotte Crosby in Dubai
Charlotte Crosby Rejects Stephen Bear’s Reunion Plea For Family Christmas