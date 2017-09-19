fashion

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Talk about predictable.

Linds Foley
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 08:36

For just 45 of your hard-earned pounds, you can be the (not so) proud owner of a 'pregnant Kylie Jenner' Halloween costume.

Yep, making fast work following the breaking yet still unconfirmed news about Kylie's pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, costume company Yandy have already come up with a costume spoofing the whole thing. 

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

While they can't actually call the look a Kylie Jenner costume - presumably in fear of the Kardashian lawyers jumping all over it - they have called it the 'Reality Star In The Making' costume, and given the white dress, black wig and baby-themed rumours floating about, it seems pretty clear that it's based on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner. 

Yandy

The white crossover dress which comes with a handy baby bump also looks pretty similar to a dress Kylie posed in on her insta the other week, so make of that what you will.

Bearing in mind it doesn't come with the wig, shoes or smartphone, the $59.95 price tag seems pretty steep - especially as this would be pretty damn easy to DIY. 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Either way, we hate to break it to you but it's not the most original Halloween idea with plenty of folk on Twitter already planning on doing a look along these lines.

Personally we'd vote for a scary costume over a sexy one any day, although we suppose the idea of childbirth is a pretty terrifying one after all. 

