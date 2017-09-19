Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

For just 45 of your hard-earned pounds, you can be the (not so) proud owner of a 'pregnant Kylie Jenner' Halloween costume.

Yep, making fast work following the breaking yet still unconfirmed news about Kylie's pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, costume company Yandy have already come up with a costume spoofing the whole thing.

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

While they can't actually call the look a Kylie Jenner costume - presumably in fear of the Kardashian lawyers jumping all over it - they have called it the 'Reality Star In The Making' costume, and given the white dress, black wig and baby-themed rumours floating about, it seems pretty clear that it's based on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner.

Yandy

The white crossover dress which comes with a handy baby bump also looks pretty similar to a dress Kylie posed in on her insta the other week, so make of that what you will.

Bearing in mind it doesn't come with the wig, shoes or smartphone, the $59.95 price tag seems pretty steep - especially as this would be pretty damn easy to DIY.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Either way, we hate to break it to you but it's not the most original Halloween idea with plenty of folk on Twitter already planning on doing a look along these lines.

I'm calling it now, pregnant Kylie is going to be the halloween costume of the year #KylieJenner #kylieispregnant — Shane Cordileone (@SCordileone) September 23, 2017

Internet: OMG! Kylie Jenner is pregnant!

Me: Um... you know Halloween is in 39 day right? 👻👿🎃 ⚰️ — MercurialMiss (@MercurialMiss) September 22, 2017

Get ready to see 6.4 million pregnant Kylie Jenners this Halloween. 🤰🏻 — j @ c k i e (@jackieepatton) September 22, 2017

Personally we'd vote for a scary costume over a sexy one any day, although we suppose the idea of childbirth is a pretty terrifying one after all.