Riverdale's Camila Mendes Totally Owned This Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction

The best of us have suffered some pretty dire wardrobe malfunctions while going about our business in public before, and that's exactly what just happened to Riverdale actress Camila Mendes when she srsly ripped her jeans right below the cheeks.

But instead of dying of embarrassment and proceeding to sprint home as quickly as possible, she totally owned the mishap with an epic Instagram post.

After enlisting the help of a trusty friend to capture the almighty rips in all their glory, she took to Instagram to write: "Abandon hope all ye Brazilian booties who enter these jeans 🍑 #rip."

Cami's booty clearly just wanted to be free, and who is a measly pair of jeans to stop it.

Realistically though, the whole look is actually kinda stylish. We reckon Cami might just be the catalyst to a new ripped-jean trend well and truly taking off.

It looks like her fans think so too, with one person commenting: "New fashion?" as another added: "It looks like a cool style!"

Move over underboob, it's under under-cheek's time to shine.

