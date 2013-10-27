fashion

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has A Hidden Talent For Special FX Halloween Makeup

Oh and did we mention that it's incredible?

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 10:40

As if Lili Reinhart wasn’t already talented enough what with the whole acting thing on Riverdale, it turns out that she’s got another speciality under her belt.

Yep, Betty Cooper is also quite the makeup artist when it comes to Halloween and special fx creations, as pointed out by Teen Vogue.

If you scroll through her Instagram long enough, you’ll soon find that every October there’s a new selfie of some incredible artwork all over her face, not to mention some really quite gory situations.

From Bowie to pop art zombies and less gruesome mermaids, Lili could probably save the Riverdale makeup department a few pounds if she took on some extra shifts.

Happy Halloween 👻

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Pop-Art zombie #halloweenmakeup

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Sweet dreams 🔨🔪

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Bad to the bone. #halloweenmakeup

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

And here’s a look at the really quite satisfying process of removing a special fx cut, plus a gross gory finger.

Just a little behind the scenes of my #specialeffectsmakeup that I think you all will enjoy.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Degloved finger. #specialeffectsmakeup

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

She’s even used her sister to practice on, who for a moment we actually thought was her secret twin because they look so alike.

Skeleton makeup on my sis @chloe_elisabeth93 #specialeffectsmakeup

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

@tess.reinhart as Marie Antoinette. Hair and makeup by me. 🎀 #halloweenmakeup

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Though maybe she got started on the Halloween makeup to help cover her eyebrow situation, as fans recently started pointing out that her left one is always arched.

"I think it's my left one. It's an automatic thing. I saw a comment that was like, 'Tell Lili's makeup artist to work on her eyebrow symmetry.' I was like, 'What? Do you think my eyebrow is just drawn up there?'"

Of course not, we’d never suggest such a thing.

