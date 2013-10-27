Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has A Hidden Talent For Special FX Halloween Makeup

As if Lili Reinhart wasn’t already talented enough what with the whole acting thing on Riverdale, it turns out that she’s got another speciality under her belt.

Yep, Betty Cooper is also quite the makeup artist when it comes to Halloween and special fx creations, as pointed out by Teen Vogue.

If you scroll through her Instagram long enough, you’ll soon find that every October there’s a new selfie of some incredible artwork all over her face, not to mention some really quite gory situations.

From Bowie to pop art zombies and less gruesome mermaids, Lili could probably save the Riverdale makeup department a few pounds if she took on some extra shifts.

And here’s a look at the really quite satisfying process of removing a special fx cut, plus a gross gory finger.

She’s even used her sister to practice on, who for a moment we actually thought was her secret twin because they look so alike.

Though maybe she got started on the Halloween makeup to help cover her eyebrow situation, as fans recently started pointing out that her left one is always arched.

"I think it's my left one. It's an automatic thing. I saw a comment that was like, 'Tell Lili's makeup artist to work on her eyebrow symmetry.' I was like, 'What? Do you think my eyebrow is just drawn up there?'"

Of course not, we’d never suggest such a thing.