Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Looked Dreamy On The FROW At Her First NYFW

We're saying a big yes to her dress.

Linds Foley
Monday, September 11, 2017 - 16:13

Betty Cooper might be the best dressed preppy gal in Riverdale, but actor Lili Reinhart also scrubs up pretty damn well IRL and has been showing off some serious style at her first New York Fashion week.

Having landed an invite to the Christian Siriano show over the weekend, Lili opted for a full length gown that we are dying to get our hands on.

Getty

Despite the pretty floral print, it had a touch of Dark Betty about it thanks to its peekaboo front and thigh high split. 

On the hair and beauty front Lili kept things slick and simple, pairing smokey eyes and a red lip with a sleek side parting. 

Getty

Basically we're all over this look, but what do you make of it? Let us know with a letter to the Riverdale High school paper or alternatively a tweet to us over @MTVUK way would do it.

Now check out even more of the best looks straight from the NYFW FROW...

Best Dressed Celebs | NYFW SS18

  • Taylor Hill walks for Fenty x Puma with a serious highlight.
    Getty
    1 of 60
  • Cameron Dallas suits up for Tom Ford.
    Getty
    2 of 60
  • Kim Kardashian works the PVC and white blonde locks for Tom Ford.
    Getty
    3 of 60
  • Doutzen is a lady in red for Tom Ford.
    Getty
    4 of 60
  • Ashley Graham serving some millennial pink inspo.
    Getty
    5 of 60
  • Kaia Gerber looking like a sporty space queen for Fenty x Puma.
    Getty
    6 of 60
  • Loving the dark blue hair and hot pink eyeshadow Sita Abellan was working.
    Getty
    7 of 60
  • Diplo hits the Fenty FROW.
    Getty
    8 of 60
  • Joey Badass attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna show.
    Getty
    9 of 60
  • Rappers Cardi B and Offset of Migos hit Fenty x Puma.
    Getty
    10 of 60
  • Rihanna wears her own designs for the Fenty after party.
    Getty
    11 of 60
  • The millennial pink definitely isn't just for the girls - as Brooklyn Beckham proves so expertly.
    Getty
    12 of 60
  • The floatiest blue blouse for Bella Hadid at Prabal Gurung.
    Getty
    13 of 60
  • Aaaand a shock of red for big sis Gigi Hadid.
    Getty
    14 of 60
  • Gigi and Bella Hadid team up for the Prabal Gurung show.
    Getty
    15 of 60
  • Ashley Graham walks for PRabal Gurung.
    Getty
    16 of 60
  • Kendall walks for Alexander Wang.
    Getty
    17 of 60
  • Kendall and Bella's party crowns could not be more lit at Alexander Wang.
    Getty
    18 of 60
  • Of course it was all about wearing head to toe black for Alexander Wang's show.
    Getty
    19 of 60
  • Kaia Gerber could not look more like mum Cindy Crawford as she walks at Alexander Wang.
    Getty
    20 of 60
  • Kim Kardashian keeps it simple in a tailored black tuxedo jacket worn as a dress.
    Getty
    21 of 60
  • Halsey looking more refreshing than a glass of orange squash.
    Getty
    22 of 60
  • Selena Gomez goes nude in the most gorgeous Rodarte dress.
    Getty
    23 of 60
  • A burst of colour from Nicki Minaj.
    Getty
    24 of 60
  • Shiny red PVC for Martha Hunt at the Harper's Icons bash.
    Getty
    25 of 60
  • Ty Dolla $ign and G-Eazy winning all the prizes for best dressed guys at the Harper's party.
    Getty
    26 of 60
  • Brooklyn Beckham and Lewis Hamilton attend the Harper's BAZAAR Icons bash.
    Getty
    27 of 60
  • Princess prom vibes for Winnie Harlow.
    Getty
    28 of 60
  • Sofia Richie works a touch of rock chick sparkle for the Harper's bash.
    Getty
    29 of 60
  • Kim Kardashian working the pot of silver sequins vibe.
    Getty
    30 of 60
  • Major props to Leomie Anderson slaying in see-through silver.
    Getty
    31 of 60
  • Kendall hits the Daily Front Row awards in a seriously extra gown.
    Getty
    32 of 60
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd looking like the cutest couple on the Harper's Icons party red carpet.
    Getty
    33 of 60
  • Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show.
    Getty
    34 of 60
  • Kendall and Hailey Baldwin take a few hours off from walking for the Harper's party.
    Getty
    35 of 60
  • Mermaid vibes for Isabela Moner.
    Getty
    36 of 60
  • Young Paris working the patchwork at Jeremy Scott.
    Getty
    37 of 60
  • A statement knit and loads of eyeliner for Ashley Benson.
    Getty
    38 of 60
  • Poker straight locks for Vanessa Hudgens.
    Getty
    39 of 60
  • Liana Banks attends the Maison The Faux fashion show.
    Getty
    40 of 60
  • The Fat Jewish and DeJ Loaf attend the Maison The Faux fashion show.
    Getty
    41 of 60
  • Snaps for Justine Skye and this uh-mazing pink biker jacket.
    Getty
    42 of 60
  • Karlie Kloss returns to the runway for Jeremy Scott.
    Getty
    43 of 60
  • Jourdan Dunn serving swimwear goals at Jeremy Scott.
    Getty
    44 of 60
  • A look presumably inspired by your Christmas tin of Quality Streets.
    Getty
    45 of 60
  • In love with Taylor Hill's swimming cozzie from the Jeremy Scott show.
    Getty
    46 of 60
  • A look that let's be honest, only Kim K could ever really pull off.
    Getty
    47 of 60
  • Don't be afraid to mix up those prints like Leomie Anderson.
    Getty
    48 of 60
  • A statement bag adds texture to Sofia Richie's silky white pyjama look.
    Getty
    49 of 60
  • Obsessed with Nicki Minaj's super long extensions and fluffy white coat.
    Getty
    50 of 60
  • The oversized boyfriend coat trend is back and Selena Gomez is rocking it.
    Getty
    51 of 60
  • Kendall Jenner works a close crop for the Tom Ford runway.
    Getty
    52 of 60
  • Bella Hadid works the off-duty model street style we all wish we could pull off.
    Getty
    53 of 60
  • This VFiles fur is pure fire in more ways than one.
    Getty
    54 of 60
  • Tinashe's holographic boots at VFiles = e v e r y t h i n g
    Getty
    55 of 60
  • Try adding neon eyeliner to add a little something extra to your look like Tavi Gevinson.
    Getty
    56 of 60
  • Kendall Jenner is seen outside the Alexander Wang Office ahead of the show.
    Getty
    57 of 60
  • All over this street style look from Winnie Harlow.
    Getty
    58 of 60
  • Olivia Palermo and Jaime King are a pop of colour as they attend Prabal Gurung.
    Getty
    59 of 60
  • MAtchy but not-quite-matchy for R&B duo Chloe x Halle.
    Getty
    60 of 60

