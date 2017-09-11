Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Looked Dreamy On The FROW At Her First NYFW

Betty Cooper might be the best dressed preppy gal in Riverdale, but actor Lili Reinhart also scrubs up pretty damn well IRL and has been showing off some serious style at her first New York Fashion week.

Having landed an invite to the Christian Siriano show over the weekend, Lili opted for a full length gown that we are dying to get our hands on.

Getty

Despite the pretty floral print, it had a touch of Dark Betty about it thanks to its peekaboo front and thigh high split.

On the hair and beauty front Lili kept things slick and simple, pairing smokey eyes and a red lip with a sleek side parting.

Getty

Basically we're all over this look, but what do you make of it? Let us know with a letter to the Riverdale High school paper or alternatively a tweet to us over @MTVUK way would do it.

