See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

You've already ogled the outfits from the actual Oscars 2018 red carpet, but anyone who knows anything about celeb-ogling knows that it's also worth a look at the fashion from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, thanks to it being the most popular spot for A-Listers not attending the main show to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood.

This year is no disappointment either, with appearanced from Emma Watson, her new fringe and Time's Up tattoo, Kendall Jenner in a gravity-defying dress and Riverdale's Camila Mendes looking like a million dollars.

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

Want more? Wait until you see Hailee Steinfeld's amazing train, Shawn Mendes looking dapper in a suit, Halsey's pop of colour and everyone's new crush Timothee Chalamet rocking head to toe white.

Check out all the pics below...