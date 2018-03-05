fashion

See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Kendall Jenner, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Cami Mendes, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and so many more...

Linds Foley
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 09:46

You've already ogled the outfits from the actual Oscars 2018 red carpet, but anyone who knows anything about celeb-ogling knows that it's also worth a look at the fashion from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, thanks to it being the most popular spot for A-Listers not attending the main show to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood. 

This year is no disappointment either, with appearanced from Emma Watson, her new fringe and Time's Up tattoo, Kendall Jenner in a gravity-defying dress and Riverdale's Camila Mendes looking like a million dollars. 

Watch the latest from MTV News below...

Want more? Wait until you see Hailee Steinfeld's amazing train, Shawn Mendes looking dapper in a suit, Halsey's pop of colour and everyone's new crush Timothee Chalamet rocking head to toe white.

Check out all the pics below...

Best Dressed | Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

  • Riverdale's Cami Mendes.
    Getty
    1 of 48
  • Hailey Baldwin.
    Getty
    2 of 48
  • France McDormand and Gal Gadot.
    Getty
    3 of 48
  • Ellen Pompeo.
    Getty
    4 of 48
  • Emma Stone.
    Getty
    5 of 48
  • Emma Watson.
    Getty
    6 of 48
  • Kendall Jenner.
    Getty
    7 of 48
  • Lupita Nyong'o.
    Getty
    8 of 48
  • Llily Aldridge.
    Getty
    9 of 48
  • Donald Glover.
    Getty
    10 of 48
  • HAIM.
    Getty
    11 of 48
  • Emma Roberts.
    Getty
    12 of 48
  • Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld and Zedd.
    Getty
    13 of 48
  • Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer.
    Getty
    14 of 48
  • Halsey.
    Getty
    15 of 48
  • Mark Ronson and Diplo.
    Getty
    16 of 48
  • Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort.
    Getty
    17 of 48
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
    Getty
    18 of 48
  • Jared Leto.
    Getty
    19 of 48
  • Jennifer Garner.
    Getty
    20 of 48
  • Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer.
    Getty
    21 of 48
  • Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry.
    Getty
    22 of 48
  • Danai Gurira.
    Getty
    23 of 48
  • Sarah Hyland.
    Getty
    24 of 48
  • Greta Gerwig.
    Getty
    25 of 48
  • Ellie Goulding.
    Getty
    26 of 48
  • Allison Janney.
    Getty
    27 of 48
  • Serayah.
    Getty
    28 of 48
  • Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham.
    Getty
    29 of 48
  • Zendaya.
    Getty
    30 of 48
  • Rita Ora.
    Getty
    31 of 48
  • Halston Sage.
    Getty
    32 of 48
  • Allison Williams.
    Getty
    33 of 48
  • Adam Rippon.
    Getty
    34 of 48
  • Taylor Hill.
    Getty
    35 of 48
  • Paris Jackson.
    Getty
    36 of 48
  • Kate Upton.
    Getty
    37 of 48
  • Margot Robbie.
    Getty
    38 of 48
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda.
    Getty
    39 of 48
  • Karen Gillan.
    Getty
    40 of 48
  • Tom Holland.
    Getty
    41 of 48
  • Sienna Miller.
    Getty
    42 of 48
  • Timothee Chalamet.
    Getty
    43 of 48
  • Zoe Kravitz.
    Getty
    44 of 48
  • Bebe Rexha.
    Getty
    45 of 48
  • Calvin Harris.
    Getty
    46 of 48
  • Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley.
    Getty
    47 of 48
  • RuPaul.
    Getty
    48 of 48

