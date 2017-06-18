Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Sometimes the world of fashion is a confusing place. Like, does anyone really understand why fashion Crocs are a thing? Or what the deal with those plastic see-through Topshop jeans are?

Apparently not - but now there's another style-related mystery to ponder and it involves Little Mix's Perrie Edwards.

You see, while inspecting her latest bodacious bikini snap over on Instagram, we noticed a strange addition to her white two piece: a pair of matching sleeves. Here are a few questions about this particular style choice, because while it looks great, it's just a bit confusing.

Boats & hoes 👌🏻 Boats & hoes 👌🏻 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

1. Are they a cover up with the back obscured?

2. Or are they just leg warmers for the arms?

3. Have you sprained a wrist?

4. Were your arms a bit cold?

5. Or were you just worried about them burning?

6. Isn't that tan situation going to be a bit awkward?

7. Also just...why?

8. W h y ?

9. Have we missed something somewhere?

10. Also....where do we get one?

We haven't been this confused since GCSE maths.

Anyone with answers to any of the above should feel free to send us the on a postcard. Alternatively a tweet to @MTVUK ought to do it.