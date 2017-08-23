Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Merch Including $60 Snake Ring

Today is your birthday even if you didn't technically exit this womb on the particular day. Why? Because the old Taylor Swift is dead. Because Taylor Swift has finally made her much anticipated return and dropped comeback single 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

She's not done with the gifts though and along with a badass diss track for you to listen to on repeat all weekend, she's also dropped a whole load of new merch to keep you going until sixth album Reputation drops on November 10th.

While there's a couple of new t-shirts, caps, a snaky hoodie and a 'REP' slogan sweat that uses font curiously similar to Kanye West's Pablo collection among the collection of new merch, it's the jewellery that's caught out attention.

Continuing on her journey to reclaim the snake emoji for herself, Taylor's released two snake rings that anyone who loves a pop culture meme just won't be able to resist.

They come in either gold or silver and each retail for $60 on her official merch site.

And if you do fork out those dollar dollar bills, at least you can tweet Taylor with a 'LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO!'

It all goes full circle, doesn't it?