Teen Mom UK Fans Are In Awe Of Mia Boardman's Latest Crop Top Snap

"DAMN BABYGIRL."

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 11:51

Teen Mom UK star Mia Boardman has made a bit of a name for herself as a style sensation, so it's no surprise that she left fans utterly stunned with her latest outfit snap.

Marliya's mum teamed a plunging yellow crop top with a pair of can't-go-wrong high-waisted black leggings and the whole look is totally perfect.

Mia strikes again! hit play on the video to see all the times the Teen Mom hun was the ultimate style goddess...

The real star of the show is her beauts yellow earrings that perfectly match the daring crop top, and also making an appearance are the fluffy Primark heels that we all know and love.

Mia's snap appears to be a throwback from an outing last month when she posted a series of pics in the outfit while enjoying drinks with pals.

Instagram/MiaTeenMom

Now that she's gifted us with a full view of the outfit we are in total awe, and we're not the only ones.

"DAMN BABYGIRL 😘💦💋," wrote one person as another caps lock fan added: "BEAUTIFUL MIA 💖 AND BEAUTIFUL LOOK."

Make up by @tayhalfordxo 🙋🏽 kills it every time ❤️

A post shared by Mia Boardman (@miateenmom) on

"Wow you look amazing Mia!" said a third fan as a fourth chimed in: "Looking beautiful momma!"

Mia was pretty inundated with compliments and it's easy to see why. While our girl loves getting dolled up for a night on the town, she recently made a pretty big revelation about her ideal way to spend her time.

My American beauty (who’s your daddy) ❤️

A post shared by Mia Boardman (@miateenmom) on

"I swear my biggest dream as a mum is to lay in bed all day from morning til night and do nothing," wrote the glam mum on Twitter.

Ah, the dream of every human ever.

 

