The Fashion Awards 2017: Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin Lead The Best Dressed Pack On The Red Carpet

We literally love nothing more than when our fave celebs pop over to London to grace our chilly country with their presence, so just imagine our excitement when actual Selena Gomez showed up at The Fashion Awards last night?!

Alongside the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya and Stormy, SelGo continued her reign of the blonde bob in a Victorian style satin situation, which it’s safe to say has divided the NATION.

Okay fine, maybe not the nation but it’s certainly caused dramz in more than one WhatsApp group.

The awards were held at the ever fancy Royal Albert Hall in partnership with the even fancier Swarovski, as they celebrated those who have made a significant contribution to the global fashion industry.

So go ahead and check out all of the best looks from the night, and perhaps get some style inspo for your own Christmas party outfit…