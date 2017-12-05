fashion

The Fashion Awards 2017: Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin Lead The Best Dressed Pack On The Red Carpet

Zendaya, Stormzy and Karlie Kloss also popped out to say hi and prove they love an excuse to get dressed up...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 09:21

We literally love nothing more than when our fave celebs pop over to London to grace our chilly country with their presence, so just imagine our excitement when actual Selena Gomez showed up at The Fashion Awards last night?!

Alongside the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya and Stormy, SelGo continued her reign of the blonde bob in a Victorian style satin situation, which it’s safe to say has divided the NATION.

Okay fine, maybe not the nation but it’s certainly caused dramz in more than one WhatsApp group.

The awards were held at the ever fancy Royal Albert Hall in partnership with the even fancier Swarovski, as they celebrated those who have made a significant contribution to the global fashion industry.

So go ahead and check out all of the best looks from the night, and perhaps get some style inspo for your own Christmas party outfit…

The Fashion Awards 2017: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

  • Zendaya Coleman
    1 of 37
  • Hailey Baldwin
    2 of 37
  • Georgia May Jagger
    3 of 37
  • Jourdan Dunn
    4 of 37
  • Sam Smith
    5 of 37
  • Naomi Campbell
    6 of 37
  • Conor McGregor, Donatella Versace and Lewis Hamilton
    7 of 37
  • Ruth Wilson
    8 of 37
  • Winnie Harlow
    9 of 37
  • Millie Mackintosh
    10 of 37
  • Karlie Kloss
    11 of 37
  • Alexa Chung
    12 of 37
  • Laura Whitmore
    13 of 37
  • Selena Gomez
    14 of 37
  • Rita Ora
    15 of 37
  • Talia Storm
    16 of 37
  • Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer
    17 of 37
  • Ashley Graham
    18 of 37
  • Holly Willoughby
    19 of 37
  • Kaia Gerber
    20 of 37
  • Leomie Anderson
    21 of 37
  • Pink
    22 of 37
  • Halima Aden
    23 of 37
  • Stormzy
    24 of 37
  • Victoria Swarovski
    25 of 37
  • Irina Shayk
    26 of 37
  • Lady Amelia Windsor
    27 of 37
  • Professor Green
    28 of 37
  • Caroline Flack
    29 of 37
  • Poppy Delevingne and James Cook
    30 of 37
  • Stella McCartney
    31 of 37
  • Laura Carmichael
    32 of 37
  • Mollie King
    33 of 37
  • Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire
    34 of 37
  • Tinie Tempah
    35 of 37
  • FKA Twigs
    36 of 37
  • Emma Louise Connolly
    37 of 37

