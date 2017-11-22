fashion

The Ultimate Luxury Christmas Gift Guide 2017

Because you deserve a treat.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:39

2017 has been quite the year and now that it's coming to a close, may we be the first to say that you - yeah, YOU - deserve a treat.

And what better way than by splashing out on a rather luxurious Christmas gift for yourself?

If you're more interested in finding a super special gift for someone who's really been there for you this year then we've also got you covered - just have a flick through our ultimate luxury gift guide below. 

Whether you're shopping for the fitness fan or the candle obsessive in your life, there's a luxe little something in there for even the most hard to shop for friends and family members. 

Luxury Gift Guide | Christmas 2017

  • As Taylor Swift would say, are you ready for it? Let's do this...
    1 of 52
  • If you need something to persuade you to actually exercise, these high-waisted compression leggings from the brand loved by celebs including Gigi Hadid and Tanya Burr should do it. Freefall Leggings - £95 from LNDR.
    2 of 52
  • The ultimate mega-haul of 43 of Lush's festive treats and all-time favourites. Let's just say Lushies NEED this in their life. WOW gift set - £250 from Lush.
    3 of 52
  • A gem for a gem. Bright Ideas Studs - £35 from Kate Spade.
    4 of 52
  • These innovative, vegan-friendly brushes were all designed to offer perfect application, impeccable coverage and expert definition thanks to each brush’s unique design. Deluxe Brush Collection - £165 from Chantecaille.
    5 of 52
  • As if by magic, the festive carousel rotates as the flames dance, creating a light show in your living room. Carousel and Candle Duo Set - £88 from Diptyque at Space NK.
    6 of 52
  • These boots are like magic - they'll make any outfit look instantly 50 times more put together, and who doesn't need a pair of boots like that in their life? Marbella Ankle Boots - £79 from Topshop.
    7 of 52
  • The most delicious blend of cedarwood, tonka and redcurrant in the prettiest ceramic candle jar. Green Almond And Redcurrant Christmas Candle - £120 from Jo Malone.
    8 of 52
  • There's nothing more luxurious (and warm) than a squishy, squashy faux fur, and this one in peach is pure fire. Kristie Faux Fur Jacket - £160 from Jakke.co.uk
    9 of 52
  • The jazziest record player guaranteed to make your bedroom look slick af. Ion Photon Vinyl Record Player - £120 from Urban Outfitters.
    10 of 52
  • Zoella's got one. 'Nuff said? Lucy Williams Mini Fang Necklace - £105 from Missoma.
    11 of 52
  • Not only does this print photos on the go, but it prints a code that will unlock a secret video you've hidden with the snap when friends scan it. Prynt Turquoise Smartphone Printer - £140 from Urban Outfitters.
    12 of 52
  • Take your millennial pink obsession all the way into winter with this cosy beanie. Pansy appliqued beanie - £110 from Acne Studios.
    13 of 52
  • As Taylor Swift would say, the iconic scandi backpack will never go out of style. Lake Blue Backpack - £75 from Fjallraven Kanken.
    14 of 52
  • Leave those saggy undies where the elastic has gone in 2017 and treat yourself to something as fancy as you are instead. Lace soft bra - £27 from & Other Stories.
    15 of 52
  • All the celebs are wearing Bella Freud's jumpers on insta and now you can too. 1970 Merino Wool Jumper - £295 from Bella Freud.
    16 of 52
  • There's no excuses for having a makeup bag full of crusty old mascara when it looks like this thing of beauty. Leather cosmetics pouch in macaroon pink - £195 from Mulberry.
    17 of 52
  • This might be a hella expensive hair dryer but it's also super chic, silent AND controls heat distribution to avoid damaging hair. Supersonic Hair Dryer - £299.99 from Dyson.
    18 of 52
  • Can't choose which Naked palette to ask for? Get them ALL handily packaged together in the ultimate UD vault. Naked 4some Vault - £120 from Urban Decay.
    19 of 52
  • Get instant pics on the go with this super stylish alternative to the Polaroid and Instax. Leica Sofort Instant Camera - £250 from Selfridges.
    20 of 52
  • Kiehl's magical Midnight Recovery serum will essentially give you a facial overnight, it's that good. Get the festive edition now - £49.50 from Kiehl's.
    21 of 52
  • the dreamiest eye palette to take you through party season. Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette - £39 from Fenty Beauty.
    22 of 52
  • Christmas means cashmere and it doesn't get more jolly than this one. Wonder Woman jumper - £350 from Lingua Franca at Selfridges.
    23 of 52
  • If you live winter from your bed, make it a bed fit for a queen. Paravel Quilt - from £58 from Anthropologie.
    24 of 52
  • Beneath the sweet exterior of this 'Velvet Haze' fragrance lies a musky memory of Woodstock in the '60s. In short: YUM. Velvet Haze Eau de Parfum - £95 from Byredo.
    25 of 52
  • Just a really nice, really soft, really cosy scarf. Done. Oversized wool scarf - £49 from & Other Stories.
    26 of 52
  • Get good quality sound on the go with the P2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - £150 from B&O Play at Net-A-Porter.
    27 of 52
  • Cult fave makeup artist Pat McGrath now does makeup and yep, you are going to want it all for party season. Metalmorphosis 005 Eye Kit - £150 from Net-A-Porter.
    28 of 52
  • These PJs are so soft and comfortable you may find yourself hitting the snooze button to stay in them just a little bit longer. Sleepy Jones Pyjamas - £170 from Net-A-Porter.
    29 of 52
  • Simple but chic as hell. Leather Wallet - £245 from Balenciaga.
    30 of 52
  • Get your baywatch on in this sexy little swimsuit. Seersucker suit - £110 from Hunza G at Net-A-Porter.
    31 of 52
  • This cropped fuzzy neat will look super chic with tights and a mini or with jeans. Fuzy gold sweater - £49 from & Other Stories.
    32 of 52
  • These velvety hues are housed in a chic mirrored compact with soft bristle and precision-point brushes and work together to create the ultimate smokey eyed look. Eye Quad in Golden Mink - £66 from Tom Ford Beauty.
    33 of 52
  • Crafted from supple textured-leather, this signature piece is refreshed with a high-shine gold finish accessory magpies will love. Metallic leather pouch - £110 from COMME DES GARÇONS.
    34 of 52
  • Who doesn't love a neon sign? Give your bedroom a touch of the boudoir with one of these quote-based pieces of wall art. Let's Misbehave Neon Sign - £109.99 from ebay.
    35 of 52
  • Classic skate sneaker taken to punky new heights with these platform kicks from Vans. Old Skool Platform Trainers - £60 from Vans at Urban Outfitters.
    36 of 52
  • A little bit of sparkle to sate your inner magpie. Gold-plated diamond ring - £95 from Chan Luu.
    37 of 52
  • There'll be no more misplaced cards with this to keep them together. Printed leather cardholder - £145 from Net-A-Porter.
    38 of 52
  • Make your laptop stand out from the crowd with this magical unicorn skin. Vinyl MacBook Pro Skin - £14 from Urban Outfitters.
    39 of 52
  • Regina George might not want you to wear white gold hoops, but you should totally do it anyway. Mini Star Moon Charm Hoops - £65 from Missoma.
    40 of 52
  • This isn't just any old carry on - it has an impenetrable shell, a compression pad so you can fit more in, a built in phone charger AND a TSA approved lock. The Carry On Suitcase - £225 from Away.
    41 of 52
  • Want to make you carry on stand out? Decorate it with stickers like this gem - £10 from Kate Spade.
    42 of 52
  • Zalfie have one therefore we want one. Soz not soz. Sage by Heston Coffee Machine - £299 from Nespresso
    43 of 52
  • Bringing together three of the brand’s most-wanted products in full sizes, this transformative cleanse and treat regime will leave your face clean, plumped and dewy. Lune and Good Genes with bonus Blue Moon - £144.50 from Sunday Riley at Cult Beauty.
    44 of 52
  • Get a luxe edge in this premium leather hand painted biker jacket - £350 from Topshop.
    45 of 52
  • As the most in-demand essentials from 111SKIN, it's a selection of luxurious masks to combat a multitude of skin concerns. The Multi-Masking Planner - £95 from 111Skin at Net-A-Porter.
    46 of 52
  • Sick of almost strangling yourself with your headphone wires? Try these wireless earphones - £200 from B&O Play at Net-A-Porter.
    47 of 52
  • Make it personal with a horoscope themed pendant. Zodiac Necklace - £44 from Anthropologie.
    48 of 52
  • Get your vinyl fix with the added bonus of bluetooth plug-in. Crosley Rainbow Holographic Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player - £100 from Urban Outfitters.
    49 of 52
  • This retro-style peg board adds a personalised touch to any space. Pink Letter Peg Board - £60 from Urban Outfitters.
    50 of 52
  • So pretty you might be tempted to eat them. Gold-tone crystal earrings - £90 from Isabel Marant.
    51 of 52
  • The most warming and wintry scent that will have everyone wanting to sniff your hair. Orange Bitters Limited Edition Cologne - £94 from Jo Malone.
    52 of 52

