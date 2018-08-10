fashion

The Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits, Like Ever

....and can we have them all please?

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 10:54

Celebs are our mood board for just about everything in life but, let's be real, we spend hours pouring over their fashion for inspiration around just about every event we ever attend. From Christmas to Graduation, we just can’t get it together on our own. 

But is there ever an occasion where you want to look more bomb af than ever, than your birthday? Nah. There’s so much pressure to pick the perfect outfit and get that glam on point. 

🎈
View this post on Instagram

🎈

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Every year we can’t wait to see what everyone from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner will be rocking on their special day. And then waiting for Boohoo or Missguided to do a cheaper version. because we can barely afford a cake for our celebration tbh, let alone a Versace mini. Sigh.

And because we owe you countless birthday gifts from years passed, here's a selection of the very best of Hollywood’s HBD outfits so you aren’t at a total loss for inspo. You can thank us later. 

Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits

  • Kylie Jenner donned a hot pink Dundas number to party with her sisters for her 21st birthday [Instagram/kyliejenner]
    Instagram
    1 of 13
  • Kylie Jenner slipped into a pink and rose gold sequin one piece for her 21st birthday dinner and could she look more perfect? [Instagram/kyliejenner]
    Instagram
    2 of 13
  • Rihanna took her birthday outfit phresh off the runway and rocked the Saint Laurent bodice like a queen [Instagram/badgalriri]
    Instagram
    3 of 13
  • Trust Jennifer Lopez to look this amazing, in a Bao Tranchi mini on her 48th birthday. We can’t [Instagram/jenniferlopez]
    Instagram
    4 of 13
  • In a classic Ariana Grande outfit, she donned an oversized hoodie and sparkly thigh-high boots for her 24th birthday [Instagram/arianagrande]
    Instagram
    5 of 13
  • Queen Beyoncé wore a floaty pink two piece for her 37th birthday with husband Jay-Z [Instagram/Beyonce]
    Instagram
    6 of 13
  • Selena Gomez kept it casual but cute in a Love Sam Sadie Printed Summer Romance Dress for her 26th birthday [Instagram/selenagomez]
    Instagram
    7 of 13
  • It was a sequin mini that put Khloe Kardashian in the birthday mood for her 30th in Las Vegas [Getty Images]
    Getty Images
    8 of 13
  • Kim Kardashian wore a plunging white Grecian number for her birthday in 2015 at Tao, Las Vegas [Getty Images]
    Getty Images
    9 of 13
  • For her 20th celebrations, Kendall Jenner slipped into a plunging black jumpsuit and red lip [Getty Images]
    Getty Images
    10 of 13
  • For her 21st party, Kendall Jenner paid homage to Paris Hilton in an exact replica of her sequin 21st birthday dress [Getty Images]
    Getty Images
    11 of 13
  • Bella Hadid headed out to dinner with her sister Gigi on her 21st birthday in a custom Pamela Rolland LBD [Getty Images]
    Getty Images
    12 of 13
  • Gigi Hadid rocked a gold Versace dress and looked like a literal angel for her 23rd birthday [Getty Images]
    Getty Images
    13 of 13

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Chance The Rapper and Kanye West
Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Beauty hacks you should never try
The Worst Beauty Hacks Of All Time Ever
10 Crazy Things Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
10 Kinda Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
How to spot a douchebag on dating apps
11 Ways To Spot A Douchebag On Dating Apps
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Kanye West 2018
Kanye West Announces New Album YANDHI As A Possible Sequel To Yeezus
What It's Really Like To Have An Addictive Personality Disorder
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
The Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits, Like Ever
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE

More From fashion

This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
The Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits, Like Ever
Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
Rihanna&#039;s Fenty x Savage NYFW AW19 Fashion Show Runway Models
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty NYFW Show Is A Lesson In Real Model Diversity and Inclusivity
Kendall Jenner Works The Naked Dress Trend In Paris Amid Viral Nude Photo Leak
Kendall Jenner Works The Naked Dress Trend In Paris Amid Viral Nude Photo Leak
Geordie Shore star Abbie Holborn posts belfie from Mykonos
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Extra Cheeky Belfie Has Got Everyone Thinking The Same Thing
Bella Hadid Reveals The One Big Secret To Becoming A Successful Model
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland head out on date night
Chloe Ferry WENT IN On Her 'Date Night' Outfit With Little Leather Bra and Skin Tight Skirt
The Blonds show collection inspired by Disney Villains at NYFW SS19
Disney Villains Are About To Be A Major Trend Thanks To NYFW SS19
From Rihanna To Kylie Jenner: 8 Celebrity Fashion Trends The World Just Isn’t Ready For Yet
Balenciaga Have Designed A Pair Of Croc Stilettos And There’s A Lot To Digest Here
15 One Pieces That WIll Make You Want To Throw Your Bikini In The Bin
The Ultimate Love Island Swimwear Guide

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel