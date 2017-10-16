Every Time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Was Your Ultimate Fashion Icon

Teen Mom UK star Mia Boardman always aces her look. Whether she's a sunkissed bikini wearing babe or rocking a mermaid inspired outfit to celebrate her birthday, she's guaranteed to look incredible.

The stylish 21-year-old has been giving us fashion inspo since she joined the cast of Teen Mom UK in 2016. At the time she was 9 months pregnant with her daughter Marliya, whom she shares with her boyfriend Manley Geddes. The babe always has the best ensembles, so it's no surprise that little Marliya always looks equally as stylish and together they really are a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Check out the video to see every single time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman was your ultimate style icon...

So there you have it, from Summer days in the park with her daughter to nights out on the town, Mia always looks like a total babe. And the best thing? She is a huge advocate for high street fashion and Primark is one of her fave destinations when it comes to picking out the perfect outfit.

Thanks for the continued fashion inspiration hun.

