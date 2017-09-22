Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison just dropped a seriously hot selfie to Instagram, and it's got us wanting to hit the gym pronto.

Donning a Calvin Klein sports bra as she pulls down her bottoms slightly to reveal her seriously toned tummy, we must say our lass is looking beyond incredible.

Vicky posted the pic alongside the appropriate caption: "Friday Flex..." yas queen, flex those abs.

Fans seem equally as impressed with her physique, with one writing: "Look at those abs, stunning lady," while another put: "Looking fine in the Klein."

The sensational selfie comes after Vicky hit out at the paparazzi for trying to capture unflattering images.

"I am SO SICK of these creepy Spanish pap geezers hiding in boats while I'm trying to work and film and just generally crack on...," she wrote on Twitter.

The star added: "And of course the people buying these pictures and using them don't want nice ones of me smiling or having a laugh.. They want 'wardrobe malfunctions' or a 'downcast expression' or just me looking terrible."

... They want 'wardrobe malfunctions' or a 'downcast expression' or just me looking terrible... FYI, I'm dead happy, buzzing about my new.. — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) September 21, 2017

... Show, working with a fab team and have no cares in the world other than those WEIRD GIMPS with cameras making me look grumpy and.. — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) September 21, 2017

... Miserable!!! Just GET A LIFE man!!!!! Rant over ✌🏼️ — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) September 21, 2017

Tbh Vicks, this snap is all we could ever want or need of you. They can take their downcast pap shots and stick them.. well, you know where.

Just incredible.