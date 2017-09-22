fashion

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Flex queen.

Friday, September 22, 2017 - 15:21

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison just dropped a seriously hot selfie to Instagram, and it's got us wanting to hit the gym pronto.

Donning a Calvin Klein sports bra as she pulls down her bottoms slightly to reveal her seriously toned tummy, we must say our lass is looking beyond incredible.

Check out MTV News to hear all about Chrissy Teigen's wild banana bread adventure (not one to be missed)...

Vicky posted the pic alongside the appropriate caption: "Friday Flex..." yas queen, flex those abs.

Fans seem equally as impressed with her physique, with one writing: "Look at those abs, stunning lady," while another put: "Looking fine in the Klein."

Friday Flex... ✌🏼️ Calvins are @boxersandbriefs2005

Friday Flex... ✌🏼️ Calvins are @boxersandbriefs2005

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

The sensational selfie comes after Vicky hit out at the paparazzi for trying to capture unflattering images.

"I am SO SICK of these creepy Spanish pap geezers hiding in boats while I'm trying to work and film and just generally crack on...," she wrote on Twitter. 

The star added: "And of course the people buying these pictures and using them don't want nice ones of me smiling or having a laugh.. They want 'wardrobe malfunctions' or a 'downcast expression' or just me looking terrible."

Tbh Vicks, this snap is all we could ever want or need of you. They can take their downcast pap shots and stick them.. well, you know where.

Just incredible.

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris

Fear Factor On MTV: Check Out These Scary Sneak Peek Pics From The Premiere Episode Of The Brand New Series

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel

The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

9 Celebrity Couple Who Got Divorced For The Most Shocking Reasons

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Skinnydip Have Collaborated With Starbucks For The PSL Accessories Of Your Dreams

The Must Do 2017 Ibiza Closing Parties

Did Riverdale Just Accidentally Expose Whether Fred Andrews Survived That Gunshot?

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

Uber Stripped Of It's License To Operate In London

New Music Round-Up: Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and More...

Fans Think This Major Love Island Couple Have Split And Here's The Evidence

Miley Cyrus's New Song Sorta Explains Why She Split From Liam Hemsworth

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Spotted Kissing As They Confirm Romance

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Gigi Hadid Dressed As A Bunch Of Flowers And More Of The Most Cray Looks From The Moschino Catwalk

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

More From fashion

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Skinnydip Have Collaborated With Starbucks For The PSL Accessories Of Your Dreams

Gigi Hadid Dressed As A Bunch Of Flowers And More Of The Most Cray Looks From The Moschino Catwalk

See Gigi Hadid's Expert Save After Ripping The Crotch Of Her Trousers During Milan Fashion Week

Little Mix Fans Obsess Over Jade Thirlwall For Dressing Like 'Princess Jasmine' Despite Losing Out On Disney Part

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Selena Gomez Looks Unreal As The New Face Of Puma Following Her Kidney Transplant

Kylie Jenner's Latest Mesh Bra Selfie Is Seriously NSFW

Make Up Lovers Are Worried The iPhone X Won't Recognise Their Faces

Munroe Bergdorf Lands Campaign With Illamasqua After Being Fired By L'Oreal

Selena Gomez's Beauty Routine Is Just As Unsexy As Yours

15 Celeb Fashion Stylists You Need To Start Following On Instagram Right Now

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Jemma Lucy Pictured With Fluid Leaking From Her Bum After Second Brazilian Butt Lift

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

Celebrity

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Dylan O’Brien Stars In New MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE Images – Exclusive!

Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison Set To Marry Fiancé John Noble In £175,000 Ceremony Next Summer

Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore