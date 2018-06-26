fashion

We’ve Found Out Where The Love Islanders’ Outfits Are From So You Don’t Have To

*Adds all to basket*

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 - 09:07

Every night you want their wardrobes, and every week we find them for you. Here’s where you can shop the looks on the high street…

Georgia

The headband is this year’s must-have accessory and Georgia goes for a classic Black Paisley Bandana Head Wrap (£5) from Claire’s. Put it in your hair like G, round your neck or even tie around your bag handle. Either way, it’ll be your holiday essential, stat.

Samira

This week all eyes have been on Samira’s bikini ‘drobe and we’re OBSESSED with this crochet number. It’s from crochini.com and we want it in all colour-ways, but we’ll start by grabbing the Light Pink Crochet Bikini for £55 online RN.

That’s not the only pink bikini Sam’s loving this week - she also went for a Pink Foil Cross Back Bikini Set (£20) from Missguided. You’ll have to to be quick to get your hands on it because naturally it’s selling out already online. Go, go, go!

Laura

A candy striped ‘kini is where it’s at this summer, and this PLT Pink And White Striped Bikini Top is a bargain for just £12. And yep, Laura is a fan of headbands too – we told you it’s this year’s must-have!

Wes/Laura

When Laura and Wes had to swap outfits in a task, this is the terrifying outcome. Luckily, Laura looked way better in the Mermaid Disk Sequin Tube Skirt (£40) from Motel Rocks and it’s still in stock - it’s got festival season written all over it. Note: just add even more sequins.

Josh

It’s not only the girls’ outfits we’ve got our eyes on – Josh’s White Stripe Carter Denim Jacket (£60) from Mennace is one you’ll be literally be borrowing from the boys. Tip: buy it for your BF, accidentally move it in to your wardrobe and throw over a cami dress.

Dani

If Pat Butcher would be jealous of your earrings, then you’ve nailed this season’s statement ear-candy trend. The bigger the better with this one, and Dani’s Tiered Tassel Earrings (£6) from Boohoo gain all the style points. Wear your hair up to show ‘em off.

Caroline

The villa wouldn’t be complete without Miss Flack, and we’re obsessed with her Pink Retro Tiered Frill Playsuit (£50) from River Island. Throw it on with kicks and a bum bag for day, and switch to barely-there heels for cocktail o’clock.


