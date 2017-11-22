fashion

What To Buy The Girlfriend You've Just Started Dating For Christmas 2017

Avoid getting dumped by Boxing Day with these easy peasy gifting ideas.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 13:01

Oh, so you've managed to get yourself a girlfriend just in time to avoid those awkward "why are you the only single person in the family?" questions at Christmas? Well congrats - but little did you realise that you've actually just opened up a whole other can of worms, and that is the challenge that is finding the perfect gift to give her to celebrate your first big holiday together.

Because while you don't want to get something so serious that it scares her off, you also don't want to get her a comedy gift that ends in you being dumped by Boxing Day.

Just call us your fairy godmum as to help you avoid such a tragedy at the most wonderful time of the year, we've come to the rescue with a fail safe gift guide of prezzie ideas that will sort you right out.

From genuinely quite thoughtful ideas to cult gifts she'll be amazed you even knew existed, this is Christmas sorted once and for all.

Gifts For Girlfriends | Christmas 2017

  • Need some girlfriend gifting inspo? We've got your back...
    1 of 27
  • For the girl who never has a bobble when she needs one - Knitted pom pom hair ties, £6 from Topshop.
    2 of 27
  • For the girl who likes to Netflix and Chill - Stranger Things colouring book, £7.50 from Livinginlalaland.co.uk
    3 of 27
  • For the dancing queen - Rouble multi gem sandals, £59 from Topshop.
    4 of 27
  • For the girl who loves interiors - LOVE neon light, £65 from Selfridges.
    5 of 27
  • For the book lover - New Fiction Gift Collection (which comes beautifully wrapped), £26.99 from Daunt Books.
    6 of 27
  • For the old romantic - Perfectly Paired Muf Gift Set, £32 from Anthropologie.
    7 of 27
  • For the one who likes it cosy - Rose gold string lights, £10 from Oliver Bonas.
    8 of 27
  • For the girl who insists on warming her freezing cold toes on your legs - Shimmer Cat Ears Socks, £6 from Oliver Bonas.
    9 of 27
  • For the girl who dreams of the Northern Lights - Nordyls Norther Light Candle, £29 from Skandinavisk.
    10 of 27
  • For the one who is always planning her next adventure - Where To Go When, £19.99 from Lonely Planet.
    11 of 27
  • For the stationery lover - Papergang Stationery Subscription Box, single box from £10.95 or 3 months from £37.40 at papergang.ohhdeer.com.
    12 of 27
  • For the girl with that red lip, classic thing that you like - Lips & boys Lipstick in Warren 99, £29 from Tom Ford Beauty.
    13 of 27
  • The gift that's kind of actually more for yourself - Lace Soft Bra and Satin Briefs, £27 and £15 from & Other Stories.
    14 of 27
  • For the one who's all about making memories - Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 in Lavender, £79 from Urban Outfitters.
    15 of 27
  • For the cheese obsessed - Anna Mae's Mac N Cheese Recipe Book, £12.99.
    16 of 27
  • For the girl who's golden - 18ct gold vermeil star stud earrings, £65 from Missoma.
    17 of 27
  • For the girl who wears her heart on her sleeve - From The Heart Arrow Earrings, £50 from HannahZakari.co.uk.
    18 of 27
  • For the girl who loves a throwback thursday - Polly Pocket Shell Cross Body Bag, £37.99 from TruffleShuffle.co.uk
    19 of 27
  • For the one with the softest skin - Creme de Corps, £28 from Kiehl's.
    20 of 27
  • For the beauty lover - Foreo LUNA Play face brush, £29 from Urban Outfitters.
    21 of 27
  • For the girl whose one true religion is Harry Potter - Filth Little Mudblood Makeup Bag, £12 from livinginlalaland.co.uk.
    22 of 27
  • For the hipster - Plant Post Club subscription box, One month for £24 from Geo-Fleur.com.
    23 of 27
  • For the one dreaming of a white Christmas - New York Christmas book, £20 from Anthropologie.
    24 of 27
  • For the one who loves her dog more than she loves you - Disney Mickey Mouse Pet Costume, £19.99 from Truffleshuffle.co.uk
    25 of 27
  • For the one who never stops textng - Selfie light, £15 from Oliver Bonas.
    26 of 27
  • For the girl whose phone is as glam as her face - MTV Glitter Case, £20 from Skinnydip London.
    27 of 27

Now all you have to do is order it. GOOD LUCK. 

