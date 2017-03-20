What To Wear | Summer 2017

It's hot out and that means it's the perfect time to hit the shops and pick up a few goodies to take you through the summer months.

Below are the biggest trends we're lusting over for summer 2017.

The One Piece

Swimsuits are back and more stylish than ever. Invest and pair yours with adequate SPF as no one looks good with burnt skin on day two of your holidays.

Pink

🌸 🌸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 24, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Never has there been a better time to get in touch with your inner six-year-old. Barbie pink is in and the high street is so here for it, so whether it’s a statement skirt or some 50s inspired swimwear, think pink.

Gingham

Avoid too much of the Anne of Green Gables vibes by mixing yours with some ripped up denim or fashion forward shades and a blunt lob like Tanya Burr.

Warm Neutrals

In terms of makeup, things are hotting up and it’s all thanks to this summer’s trend for warm neutrals on your eyes. Our faves for this are the Kylie Cosmetics Vacation Collection and of course Urban Decay’s brand new and to-die-for Naked Heat palette.

Plain White Tees

kyliejennershop.com kyliejennershop.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 5, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Pure white clothing looks bodacious with a tan, so whether you’re opting for something structured like a shirt dress or a simple cropped white jersey tee, it’s a summer trend that will undoubtedly come back year after year.

Mules

Real comfy AND bang on trend. Plus you can dress the up or down. What more could a girl ask for?

Maxis and Midis

Romance is always a big summer trend and this year it’s all about floaty floral tea dresses, swishing pops of bright colour and graphic prints cut on the midi or maxi.

Sailor Stripes

Evening beach vibezzzz Evening beach vibezzzz A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

A simple but flattering trend that is impossible to mess up. A summer staple for anyone heading to the seaside.

Vintage Slogan Tees

Pre-loved jersey paired with denim cut offs is the easiest style win of summer and that’s a fact.

Culottes

🖤 🖤 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

So easy to chuck on but they look chic with a little t-shirt tucked in and are cool and breezy when you’re face is melting off in the heat.

Get your first look at the ASOS x MTV collection...