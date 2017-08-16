You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

If you (not so) secretly wish you were a bit more Stormzy and a little less Susan from Slough then here's your chance as he's only gone and launched a new campaign modelling adidas clobber that'll be available at your local JD Sports.

Adidas

Bringing a little injection of street style to the brand, Stormzy features in some moody shots wearing the EQT sneaker, which let's be honest, you're probably already googling to find out where you can get hold of a pair.

Chatting about the gig, Stormzy says: “I’m proper proud to front the new adidas and JD Sports campaign.

"I grew up wearing adidas and copping new clothes from JD Sports so they both hold a lot of meaning for me."

Adidas

Looks pretty badass to us, but what do you reckon? Comments to us over @MTVUK way please.