fashion

You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

Prepare to need the EQT sneakers in your life.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:10

If you (not so) secretly wish you were a bit more Stormzy and a little less Susan from Slough then here's your chance as he's only gone and launched a new campaign modelling adidas clobber that'll be available at your local JD Sports.

Adidas

Bringing a little injection of street style to the brand, Stormzy features in some moody shots wearing the EQT sneaker, which let's be honest, you're probably already googling to find out where you can get hold of a pair. 

Chatting about the gig, Stormzy says: “I’m proper proud to front the new adidas and JD Sports campaign.

"I grew up wearing adidas and copping new clothes from JD Sports so they both hold a lot of meaning for me."

Adidas

Looks pretty badass to us, but what do you reckon? Comments to us over @MTVUK way please. 

Latest News

Anya Taylor-Joy

X-Men Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Star In Iconic Horror Remake

Stormzy&#039;s new campaign pics for Adidas are here.

You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

Daniel Craig As James Bond

Daniel Craig WILL Return For Bond 25

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Charli XCX Takes Us On The International Set Of ‘Boys’ Video

Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

Here's How You Can Catch Mewtwo In Pokemon Go Now

Jeffree Star Responds To Kim Kardashian Apologising For Defending Him

Destiny

The New Destiny 2 Trailer Will Make You Desperate To Get Your Hands On It

'We Are Manchester' Benefit Concert Will Reopen Manchester Arena With Noel Gallagher And More

14 Hot Reality TV Dudes Who Are More Obsessed With Their Dogs Than Anything

Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Questlove And More Respond As Donald Trump Blames 'Both Sides' For Charlottesville Violence

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

Guess Which Riverdale Star Just Got Engaged

Solange Deletes Her Twitter Account in Act of Self Care

P!nk Ends 20-Year Feud With Christina Aguilera And Blasts Fan Culture

Dua Lipa Hits The Beach With Major Lazer And Wale In 'My Love' Video

Dylan Sprouse’s Girlfriend Dayna Frazer Just Told Fans He Cheated On Her

Chris Brown Opens Up About The Night He Assaulted Rihanna: 'I Felt Like A F**king Monster'

Gigi Hadid's Personal Idea Of Heaven Is Eerily Similar To Ours

More From fashion

Stormzy&#039;s new campaign pics for Adidas are here.
Style

You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever
Style

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

YSL stiletto roller skate
Style

YSL Are Selling Stiletto Roller Skates For Anyone Who Has A Lot Of Cash And A Disregard For Their Personal Safety

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture
Style

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Style

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

Style

11 Times Selena Gomez Was Your Ultimate Summer Style Crush

Style

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Style

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Style

15 Pieces Of Reality Star Approved Swimwear You Can Buy IRL

Style

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Freshly Evicted Jordan Davies Slams Sarah Harding’s ‘Romance’ With Chad Johnson: ‘It’s Bulls**t’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators