It Turns Out You've Been Wearing Your Bra Wrong This Entire Time

Something pretty major just went down on Twitter after activist and educator Brittany Packnett exposed the fact that the majority of women out there have been wearing their bras completely wrong.

The revelation came about after a screenshot of a care label from lingerie brand Third Love went into detail about the correct way to strap on their products. And let's just say things got pretty interesting in no time.

Let's all get checking out Munroe Bergdorf talking about why we should start a conversation about racism...

While most (potentially all?) women bypass the first hook and head straight to the middle or centre, the brand recommends we all begin on the lowest hook before heading up as the bra stretches out over time.

.@ThirdLove just told I’ve been putting on my bras wrong for twenty years.



You probably have, too. pic.twitter.com/eHRWVp11OA — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

More pretty wild advice involves adjusting the straps every other month, which is a literally impossible feat for anyone who has their bra on the tightest strap possible from the very beggining. Yikes.

Getty

Naturally this Tweet has turned life upside down for every woman out there who thought she'd had this whole bra wearing thing nailed since the age of around thirteen.

Users responded with absolute bewilderment.

MY WHOLE POST-PUBESCENT LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE. pic.twitter.com/mhWuZMiOKv — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

But then I decided to read it...



And I was all wrong. It was in the middle clasp and I did *not* do proper breast placement. pic.twitter.com/zc4gZdrAT7 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

And look...before you judge me...I love my breasts, but they have never been big enough to need to be placed.



Or so I thought. pic.twitter.com/MNSV8G3dRl — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) October 12, 2017

Don’t feel bad. I just learned this same information last year. There’s a whole generation of wrong bra-ing. — Laura Lee 🦄☀️🌈 (@derkie313) October 12, 2017

Let's all have a moment of silence for all the girls out there who are so basic they put their bras on back to front and then twist them around later. Guilty as charged.