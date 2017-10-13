fashion

It Turns Out You've Been Wearing Your Bra Wrong This Entire Time

This is all very embarrassing.

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 14:55

Something pretty major just went down on Twitter after activist and educator Brittany Packnett exposed the fact that the majority of women out there have been wearing their bras completely wrong.

The revelation came about after a screenshot of a care label from lingerie brand Third Love went into detail about the correct way to strap on their products. And let's just say things got pretty interesting in no time.

Let's all get checking out Munroe Bergdorf talking about why we should start a conversation about racism...

While most (potentially all?) women bypass the first hook and head straight to the middle or centre, the brand recommends we all begin on the lowest hook before heading up as the bra stretches out over time.

More pretty wild advice involves adjusting the straps every other month, which is a literally impossible feat for anyone who has their bra on the tightest strap possible from the very beggining. Yikes.

Getty

Naturally this Tweet has turned life upside down for every woman out there who thought she'd had this whole bra wearing thing nailed since the age of around thirteen. 

Users responded with absolute bewilderment. 

Let's all have a moment of silence for all the girls out there who are so basic they put their bras on back to front and then twist them around later. Guilty as charged.

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Dua Lipa

'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

Kehlani

Kehlani Brings The Sauce To Halloween In Red-Hot 'Touch' Video

It Turns Out You've Been Wearing Your Bra Wrong This Entire Time

Fashion Fix: Asos Resurrect Same Day Delivery, Kendall And Kylie's Topshop Confusion And H&M's Erdem Reveal

Whitney Houston

A New Whitney Houston Album 'I Wish You Love' Announced

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Niall Horan Thinks Tinder Is 'Filthy' And We Feel All Sorts Of Conflicted

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

P!nk

New Music Round-Up: P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, MNEK and More

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Nicki Minaj Says She 'Reintroduced Female Rap To Pop Culture'

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Unveils Incredible Transformation After Booking Herself In For Procedure

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has A Hidden Talent For Special FX Halloween Makeup

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Expertly Styles Out A Major Tumble On Stage

Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled UK Tour Dates As She Returns To The Studio

Did You Miss This Potential Clue At The End Of Riverdale's Season 2 Premiere?

Marnie Simpson Packs On The PDA With Casey Johnson After Bumping Into Ex Lewis Bloor

More From fashion

It Turns Out You've Been Wearing Your Bra Wrong This Entire Time

Fashion Fix: Asos Resurrect Same Day Delivery, Kendall And Kylie's Topshop Confusion And H&M's Erdem Reveal

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has A Hidden Talent For Special FX Halloween Makeup

Fans Are Going Crazy For Teen Mom UK Star Mia Boardman's Fluffy Primark Heels

All The Times Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Proved She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Crop Tops

Your 5 Minute Fashion Fix: Perspex Rain Boots, An Asos Bargain & A Classic Kardashian Throwback

A Victoria's Secret X Balmain Collab Is Dropping At This Year's VS Fashion Show

Cheryl Cole Is An Absolute Vision In First Fashion Show Since The Birth Of Her Son Bear

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Style

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Stephanie Davis's Relationship With Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment Is 'Confirmed' As She Wears Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Couples Hoody

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Fans Are Going Crazy For Teen Mom UK Star Mia Boardman's Fluffy Primark Heels

Celebrity

12 Celebrities Who Have Turned Down The Flirty Advances Of Other Celebs

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

Marnie Simpson Packs On The PDA With Casey Johnson After Bumping Into Ex Lewis Bloor