Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are All About The Gender Fluidity As They Cover Vogue Together

Try and spot whose clothes belong to who.

Linds Foley
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 14:55

Just when you thought you couldn't be more into the cuteness that is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship, along comes their first ever shared Vogue cover

To be honest, we never thought anything could top that super loved up shoot Zigi did together for the mag back in 2016, but this one might just do it thanks to the fact that it involves the pair swapping clothes and talking about how they love going through each other's wardrobes.

Gender fluid fashion isn't a new thing, but it's cool to see the pair talking about how it's no big deal. Because who wouldn't want to have access not just to one designer closet, but two?

Chatting about how the definition between male and female just isn't important for their generation, Gigi tells Vogue:  “I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?” 

“Yeah, but same,” replies Zayn. “What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?”

“The Anna Sui?” she asks.

“Yeah,” he says. “I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”

As Gigi clarifies: “Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment. . . .”

If it means pics like these ones, experiment away you guys. 

Zayn and Gigi appear on the cover of the August issue of Vogue Us, which is out now. Awoo. 

