Fear Factor On MTV: Check Out These Scary Sneak Peek Pics From The Premiere Episode Of The Brand New Series

Don't miss brand new Fear Factor, starting Monday 25th September at 9pm - only on MTV!

Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 11:30

Telly's gone SOOO boring, you say? Not easily scared, you say? Seen it all, you say? Well pals, you are about to have your world caught in a MOUSE TRAP, drowned in MAGGOTS and tied under water until you can't BREATHE. Still feeling brave? Yeah, we thought not. Welcome to Fear Factor

Hosted by the realest rapper to roam the realm - LUDACRIS - five pairs of rock-ribbed roommates, couples, siblings and more will battle it out to compete for a whopping $50k. Through trials of trust and torment, these friendships will be challenged. Will they last? It really is all make or break with this show, and you lucky lot get to witness it all starting Monday 25th September at 9pm on MTV!

If that's got you trembling with trepidation, check out this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery and see all the dramz you can expect from the premiere episode: 

Fear Factor Season 1 | Ep #1 Spoiler Pics

  • what could be in the box?
    MTV
    1 of 19
  • ludacris is SUCH a charmer...
    MTV
    2 of 19
  • feeling confident
    MTV
    3 of 19
  • has she maggot what it takes?
    MTV
    4 of 19
  • things are getting emosh
    MTV
    5 of 19
  • grab life with both hands
    MTV
    6 of 19
  • #bombshell
    MTV
    7 of 19
  • pep talk time
    MTV
    8 of 19
  • #TENSE
    MTV
    9 of 19
  • #goals
    MTV
    10 of 19
  • london fashion week?
    MTV
    11 of 19
  • it's a trap!
    MTV
    12 of 19
  • get your head in the game
    MTV
    13 of 19
  • there's no 'i' in team, but there is one in 'kiss'...
    MTV
    14 of 19
  • ...and 'oh sh*t'
    MTV
    15 of 19
  • sun's out, guns out
    MTV
    16 of 19
  • water you thinking?
    MTV
    17 of 19
  • oh buoy
    MTV
    18 of 19
  • all the feels
    MTV
    19 of 19

Still want more? No probs. Get started on these best bits: 

