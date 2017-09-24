Fear Factor On MTV: Check Out These Scary Sneak Peek Pics From The Premiere Episode Of The Brand New Series
Don't miss brand new Fear Factor, starting Monday 25th September at 9pm - only on MTV!
Telly's gone SOOO boring, you say? Not easily scared, you say? Seen it all, you say? Well pals, you are about to have your world caught in a MOUSE TRAP, drowned in MAGGOTS and tied under water until you can't BREATHE. Still feeling brave? Yeah, we thought not. Welcome to Fear Factor.
Hosted by the realest rapper to roam the realm - LUDACRIS - five pairs of rock-ribbed roommates, couples, siblings and more will battle it out to compete for a whopping $50k. Through trials of trust and torment, these friendships will be challenged. Will they last? It really is all make or break with this show, and you lucky lot get to witness it all starting Monday 25th September at 9pm on MTV!
If that's got you trembling with trepidation, check out this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery and see all the dramz you can expect from the premiere episode:
Fear Factor Season 1 | Ep #1 Spoiler Pics
-
MTV1 of 19
-
MTV2 of 19
-
MTV3 of 19
-
MTV4 of 19
-
MTV5 of 19
-
MTV6 of 19
-
MTV7 of 19
-
MTV8 of 19
-
MTV9 of 19
-
MTV10 of 19
-
MTV11 of 19
-
MTV12 of 19
-
MTV13 of 19
-
MTV14 of 19
-
MTV15 of 19
-
MTV16 of 19
-
MTV17 of 19
-
MTV18 of 19
-
MTV19 of 19
Still want more? No probs. Get started on these best bits:
Don't miss Fear Factor, starting Monday 25th September at 9pm- only on MTV!