Fekky Takes Us on a Journey with New Album ‘El Clasico’

For those who don't know you, can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

For sure, I’m Fekky and I’ve been working on my debut album El Clasico so I took a break from my social life from December till like April i think and I was in the studio just to get the album dine. For me everyone knows me as the energy guy when it comes to shows and I get booked a lot and I’m always touring so I felt like I needed to just be in the studio to get the album done. So I was turning down shows and just sitting in the studio day and night just getting this album done.

How long have you been working on this album?

I’ve been working on ti for two years in one respect and but i’ve been actually working on it for 6 months. I’ve been doing all bits and bobs but in the last 6 months it’s all come together.

What’s your recording process?

I’ve got a lot of young producers that are always sending me stuff. I dropped a mixtape last year and half of it was going to be the album but I realised that I wasn’t actually making an album. I got so used to making songs when I was on the road, I was making music in hotels and stuff like that s when it came to the album I actually started getting producers into the studio. I was working in King’s Cross at Wendy’s House and was getting producers into the studio and was breaking everything down and thinking about what we want to get across on certain songs. We were taking our time with it instead of making any old song. I can make bangers all day long, I’ve been doing that for years, to shut down a club but when it’s an album it needs to be a journey. I wanted to take people on a journey, by the time they’ve finished listening to an album they should know you more, understand where you’re from and understand you better and that’s what I feel like I’ve done with this album, I feel like because I’ve built it up block by block.

There’s loads of big collabs on the album, you’ve got Ghetts, Giggs, Skepta. How did these come about?

Yeah got Skep, Section. We’re all really close anyway and because it’s my debut album it would have been rude for them not to be on it. I feel like we’ve all been part of a journey, all this ename syou mentioned have been in the game for a very long time and I’ve come in the game in the last 3 to 4 years so it’s like they’re proper supporting me. If I put an album out and they weren’t on it they’ll be pi**ed. They were all organic features.

Do you have a favourite track on the album?

Do you know what, that’s one thing I love about this album. It’s very varied, every single track to me is my favourite track, everything’s different and it all works together do you know what I mean. So, they’re all like my babies.

How would you describe the album in three words?

Best album ever. Honestly I know people rate my work and stuff but I’m excited to show people I’ve put together such a sick album, it’s definitely an album that takes you on a proper journey. You’ll be surprised at some of the stuff I’ve done on there, even the way it sounds sonically, some of the beats I’ve done, some of the stories and stuff.

When can we see the album played live?

We’re going to have a tour in November. I’ll let people get used to the album and stuff and then have a little tour in November.

Fekky’s debut album ‘El Clasico’ is out NOW!

You can buy it HERE and stream it below....

Words: Roberta Hickey, @roberta15