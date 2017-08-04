Fekky

Fekky Takes Us on a Journey with New Album ‘El Clasico’

On the day his debut album drops Fekky tells us how Skepta and Giggs would have been pi**ed if they weren’t on it...

Friday, August 4, 2017 - 13:13

For those who don't know you, can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

For sure, I’m Fekky and I’ve been working on my debut album El Clasico so I took a break from my social life from December till like April i think and I was in the studio just to get the album dine. For me everyone knows me as the energy guy when it comes to shows and I get booked a lot and I’m always touring so I felt like I needed to just be in the studio to get the album done. So I was turning down shows and just sitting in the studio day and night just getting this album done.

How long have you been working on this album?

I’ve been working on ti for two years in one respect and but i’ve been actually working on it for 6 months. I’ve been doing all bits and bobs but in the last 6 months it’s all come together.

What’s your recording process?

I’ve got a lot of young producers that are always sending me stuff. I dropped a mixtape last year and half of it was going to be the album but I realised that I wasn’t actually making an album. I got so used to making songs when I was on the road, I was making music in hotels and stuff like that s when it came to the album I actually started getting producers into the studio. I was working in King’s Cross at Wendy’s House and was getting producers into the studio and was breaking everything down and thinking about what we want to get across on certain songs. We were taking our time with it instead of making any old song. I can make bangers all day long, I’ve been doing that for years, to shut down a club but when it’s an album it needs to be a journey. I wanted to take people on a journey, by the time they’ve finished listening to an album they should know you more, understand where you’re from and understand you better and that’s what I feel like I’ve done with this album, I feel like because I’ve built it up block by block.

There’s loads of big collabs on the album, you’ve got Ghetts, Giggs, Skepta. How did these come about?

Yeah got Skep, Section. We’re all really close anyway and because it’s my debut album it would have been rude for them not to be on it. I feel like  we’ve all been part of  a journey, all this ename syou mentioned have been in the game for a very long time and I’ve come in the game in the last 3 to 4 years so it’s like they’re proper supporting me. If I put an album out and they weren’t on it they’ll be pi**ed. They were all organic features.

Do you have a favourite track on the album?

Do you know what, that’s one thing I love about this album. It’s very varied, every single track to me is my favourite track, everything’s different and it all works together do you know what I mean. So, they’re all like my babies.

How would you describe the album in three words?

Best album ever. Honestly I know people rate my work and stuff but I’m excited to show people I’ve put together such a sick album, it’s definitely an album that takes you on a proper journey. You’ll be surprised at some of the stuff I’ve done on there, even the way it sounds sonically, some of the beats I’ve done, some of the stories and stuff.

When can we see the album played live?

We’re going to have a tour in November. I’ll let people get used to the album and stuff and then have a little tour in November.

Fekky’s debut album ‘El Clasico’ is out NOW!

You can buy it HERE and stream it below....

El Clasico

Words: Roberta Hickey, @roberta15

Latest News

This Exercise Bike Only Lets You Watch Netflix If You Keep Pedalling

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Talks About Cheryl And Admits Girls Aloud Wasn't 'Plain Sailing'

Fekky Takes Us on a Journey with New Album ‘El Clasico’

Sophie Kasaei Thinks The Jemma Lucy 'We All Know' Will Surface On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Keeps A book Containing A List Of All 1,500 Women He's Slept With

Bebe Rexha Drops ‘That’s It’ With 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Makes Shocking Botox Confession During Revealing Game

New Music Round-Up: Camila Cabello, Kesha, AJ Tracey and More

Bella Thorne Just Gave The Greatest Response To A Twitter Troll Questioning Her Image

Selena Gomez Covers ‘InStyle’ And Gets Honest About Her Music and Mental Health

Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive

Lorde Creates Her Own Paradise In ‘Perfect Places’ Video

Fans Mock Love Island's Jess Shears For Filming Embarrassing Workout Video In A Massive Puddle

An Unprecedented Amount Of People Have Applied For Love Island 2018

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Crazy Celeb Connections Between The Housemates That They May Not Even Realise

Zoella Reminds Us Why We Love Her As She Bares All In Real Makeup-Free Selfie

Jessie Ware - Midnight - Music Video

Jessie Ware Releases Moody ‘Midnight’ Video

"F**k It!" Friday: Lilly Singh

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Trisha Paytas Can't Stop Licking Food Off Of Each Other's Bodies

More From Fekky

Music

Fekky Takes Us on a Journey with New Album ‘El Clasico’

Fekky - Avirex - Music Video Ft. Neutrino &amp; Chip
Fekky

Avirex (Ft. Neutrino & Chip) [Explicit]

Music

Afro Unites Launches This Week!

Music

Watch The Full Best Of The Best UK MCs 2015 Show

Music

Watch Best Of The Best UK MCs 2015 Part 1

Music

Fekky Drops Brand New Video For ‘Racks’ Featuring Blade Brown

Music

UK rap rundown: feat Fekky, Stormzy, Newham Generals, Avelino and more

Music

Fekky Puts His Spin 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’

Fekky

Aint Nobody (Ft. Splurgeboys) [Explicit]

Fekky Unveils ‘Let It Go’ Visuals

UK GRIME RADAR

Fresh Friday: Professor Green Feat. Fekky & Stormzy - ‘Hugs And Kisses’

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy Was Once On A Show Called Brat Camp When She Was 15 And It's AMAZING

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reckons Chantelle Connelly Should Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Honest About How Being Engaged Has Affected Her Sex Drive

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: The Crazy Celeb Connections Between The Housemates That They May Not Even Realise

Celebrity

Fans Mock Love Island's Jess Shears For Filming Embarrassing Workout Video In A Massive Puddle

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Talks Having Sex With Women Compared To Being In Relationships With Men

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: A History Of The Most Outrageous Celeb Feuds The Housemates Have Ever Had