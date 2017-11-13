Fergie and Matt Terry Are Performing on the X Factor This Weekend
This is going to be amazing...
It's no secret that the X Factor lays claim to performances by some of the biggest superstars in the world. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears have all graced the X Factor stage during its 14 year long stint as one of the biggest shows on television.
This weekend last year's winner, Matt Terry, and multi-platinum superstar, Fergie, will perform on the show.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. MATT IS BACK AND FERGIE IS ABOUT TO LIGHT UP THE X FACTOR STAGE.
Dermot O'Leary made the exciting announcement at the end of last night's episode and it's safe to say that we are over the moon about it. While Fergie has performed on the X Factor with the Black Eyed Peas, she has never performed on it solo.
We can't wait to find out if she is going to perform 'You Already Know' this Sunday or a brand new single.
Matt, on the other hand, is likely to deliver a live rendition of his first official solo single 'Sucker for You'.
Since becoming the X Factor's 13th winner, he has not only scored a Top 3 hit with his coronation single 'When Christmas Comes Around' but he's also earned a Top 10 UK hit with his Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paull collab 'Súbeme la Radio'.
We're super excited to see Matt come back to the show and bring 'Sucker for You' to life live on stage.
We have no doubt that Fergie and Matt will show the X Factor contestants how it's done.
Both are superstars and will no doubt pull out all the stops during their performances.
Words: Sam Prance
