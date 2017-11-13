Fergie

Fergie and Matt Terry Are Performing on the X Factor This Weekend

This is going to be amazing...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 14:40

It's no secret that the X Factor lays claim to performances by some of the biggest superstars in the world. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears have all graced the X Factor stage during its 14 year long stint as one of the biggest shows on television.

This weekend last year's winner, Matt Terry, and multi-platinum superstar, Fergie, will perform on the show.

View the lyrics
You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money

Heard you in the mood for a little milkshake
Welcome to the Dairy Dutchess Love Factory
I could whip it up, fix you up straight away
Come on in the front door, leaving at the back door
Whip it, flip it, hey

Been working extra service to give it to ya
Didn't mean to make you nervous, you motherfucker

You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money

Me and the girls, up in the club
Hating ass hoes but I don't give a fuck
Running 'em muck
Owning the spot
Buying the bar like I bottle these rocks
I been working all week, now where the hell is my drink?
Hair and nails is on fleek
All my girls on fleek

'Cause I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T
Do you know what that means?
Can't see me B-R-O-K-E
I'm P-A-I-D
You heard about me, I'm saying

You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF

I've been whippin' this up
I've been tippin' this cup
I've been waiting my turn
I've been working so hard
Got my spirit turnt up and I can't stop now
I've been running so long
I been vibing so strong
I want it, I need it, I got it for real
I love it, I want it
I'll feed you this meal
Hey mama, I did it, the top of the hill
Man, I did it, don't forget it, motherfucker I'm ill

Now let me see you milkshake
(Let me see you milkshake)
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
(Let me see you milkshake)
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
(Shake, shake, shake)
I got that MILF money

Been working extra service to give it to ya
Didn't mean to make you nervous
To give it to ya
You motherfucker
Writer(s): Stacy Ferguson, Jonathan Myvett, Jocelyn Donald, Jamal F. Jones Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. MATT IS BACK AND FERGIE IS ABOUT TO LIGHT UP THE X FACTOR STAGE.

Dermot O'Leary made the exciting announcement at the end of last night's episode and it's safe to say that we are over the moon about it. While Fergie has performed on the X Factor with the Black Eyed Peas, she has never performed on it solo.

We can't wait to find out if she is going to perform 'You Already Know' this Sunday or a brand new single.

[Getty]

Matt, on the other hand, is likely to deliver a live rendition of his first official solo single 'Sucker for You'.

Since becoming the X Factor's 13th winner, he has not only scored a Top 3 hit with his coronation single 'When Christmas Comes Around' but he's also earned a Top 10 UK hit with his Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paull collab 'Súbeme la Radio'.

We're super excited to see Matt come back to the show and bring 'Sucker for You' to life live on stage.

[Getty]

We have no doubt that Fergie and Matt will show the X Factor contestants how it's done.

Both are superstars and will no doubt pull out all the stops during their performances.

Words: Sam Prance

