Fergie Unleashes Incredible Visual Album: Double Dutchess

Fans have been waiting for a new album from Fergie ever since she wowed us all with her solo debut The Dutchess in 2006. However, the star then returned to the Black Eyed Peas and, while solo singles appeared, another album never surfaced.

That is until now. Last night Fergie released an amazing album called - wait for it: Double Dutchess.

View the lyrics You got that, you got that, you got that milk money

I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money

You got that, you got that, you got that milk money

I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money



Heard you in the mood for a little milkshake

Welcome to the Dairy Dutchess Love Factory

I could whip it up, fix you up straight away

Come on in the front door, leaving at the back door

Whip it, flip it, hey



Been working extra service to give it to ya

Didn't mean to make you nervous, you motherfucker



You got that, you got that, you got that milk money

I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money



Me and the girls, up in the club

Hating ass hoes but I don't give a fuck

Running 'em muck

Owning the spot

Buying the bar like I bottle these rocks

I been working all week, now where the hell is my drink?

Hair and nails is on fleek

All my girls on fleek



'Cause I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T

Do you know what that means?

Can't see me B-R-O-K-E

I'm P-A-I-D

You heard about me, I'm saying



You got that, you got that, you got that milk money

I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money

You got that, you got that, you got that milk money

I got that, I got that, I got that MILF



I've been whippin' this up

I've been tippin' this cup

I've been waiting my turn

I've been working so hard

Got my spirit turnt up and I can't stop now

I've been running so long

I been vibing so strong

I want it, I need it, I got it for real

I love it, I want it

I'll feed you this meal

Hey mama, I did it, the top of the hill

Man, I did it, don't forget it, motherfucker I'm ill



Now let me see you milkshake

(Let me see you milkshake)

I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money

(Let me see you milkshake)

I got that MILF money

I got that MILF money

(Shake, shake, shake)

I got that MILF money



Been working extra service to give it to ya

Didn't mean to make you nervous

To give it to ya

You motherfucker Writer(s): Stacy Ferguson, Jonathan Myvett, Jocelyn Donald, Jamal F. Jones Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Not only that but Double Dutchess isn't any normal album. It is a Beyoncé inspired visual album.

YES EVERY SINGLE DOUBLE DUTCHESS SONG COMES WITH ITS OWN MUSIC VIDEO!

From the Kendall Jenner starring elegant music video for 'Enchanté (Carine)' to the heartwrenching cinematic visual for 'A Little Work', the album contains some of the best videography of Fergie's career and it is already wowing fans and critics alike.

YouTube / FergieVEVO

Not only that but from 'You Already Know (feat. Nicki Minaj)' to 'Tension', the album also features plenty of bops.

2014 single 'L.A.LOVE (La la)' and 2016 singles 'M.I.L.F. $' and 'Life Goes On' also star on Double Dutchess.

With ithe album already rising up charts around the world, we have no doubt that it will be a huge success.

YouTube / FergieVEVO

Fingers crossed that it also means that the 'Big Girls Don't Cry' singer is also preparing to go on tour.

WE NEED TO SEE FERGIE PERFORM THIS ALBUM AND HER THE DUTCHESS HITS LIVE!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.