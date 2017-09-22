Fergie Unleashes Incredible Visual Album: Double Dutchess
The Black Eyed Peas star is officially back...
Fans have been waiting for a new album from Fergie ever since she wowed us all with her solo debut The Dutchess in 2006. However, the star then returned to the Black Eyed Peas and, while solo singles appeared, another album never surfaced.
That is until now. Last night Fergie released an amazing album called - wait for it: Double Dutchess.
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
Heard you in the mood for a little milkshake
Welcome to the Dairy Dutchess Love Factory
I could whip it up, fix you up straight away
Come on in the front door, leaving at the back door
Whip it, flip it, hey
Been working extra service to give it to ya
Didn't mean to make you nervous, you motherfucker
You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
Me and the girls, up in the club
Hating ass hoes but I don't give a fuck
Running 'em muck
Owning the spot
Buying the bar like I bottle these rocks
I been working all week, now where the hell is my drink?
Hair and nails is on fleek
All my girls on fleek
'Cause I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T
Do you know what that means?
Can't see me B-R-O-K-E
I'm P-A-I-D
You heard about me, I'm saying
You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money
You got that, you got that, you got that milk money
I got that, I got that, I got that MILF
I've been whippin' this up
I've been tippin' this cup
I've been waiting my turn
I've been working so hard
Got my spirit turnt up and I can't stop now
I've been running so long
I been vibing so strong
I want it, I need it, I got it for real
I love it, I want it
I'll feed you this meal
Hey mama, I did it, the top of the hill
Man, I did it, don't forget it, motherfucker I'm ill
Now let me see you milkshake
(Let me see you milkshake)
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
(Let me see you milkshake)
I got that MILF money
I got that MILF money
(Shake, shake, shake)
I got that MILF money
Been working extra service to give it to ya
Didn't mean to make you nervous
To give it to ya
You motherfucker
Not only that but Double Dutchess isn't any normal album. It is a Beyoncé inspired visual album.
YES EVERY SINGLE DOUBLE DUTCHESS SONG COMES WITH ITS OWN MUSIC VIDEO!
From the Kendall Jenner starring elegant music video for 'Enchanté (Carine)' to the heartwrenching cinematic visual for 'A Little Work', the album contains some of the best videography of Fergie's career and it is already wowing fans and critics alike.
Not only that but from 'You Already Know (feat. Nicki Minaj)' to 'Tension', the album also features plenty of bops.
2014 single 'L.A.LOVE (La la)' and 2016 singles 'M.I.L.F. $' and 'Life Goes On' also star on Double Dutchess.
With ithe album already rising up charts around the world, we have no doubt that it will be a huge success.
Fingers crossed that it also means that the 'Big Girls Don't Cry' singer is also preparing to go on tour.
WE NEED TO SEE FERGIE PERFORM THIS ALBUM AND HER THE DUTCHESS HITS LIVE!
Words: Sam Prance
