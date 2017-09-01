Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Boycott Fergie? Not today, haters.

Everyone's favourite 'Glamorous' pop queen and bridge enthusiast, Fergie Ferg has released a trailer for her upcoming visual album and it looks AMAZING.

It was announced last week that the singer's long-awaited second album Double Dutchess will be a "VISUAL EXPERIENCE" and she was not lying!

Double Dutchess: Seeing Double is the hour-long film that accompanies the new album, and it looks filled with crazy concepts, wild outfits, countless wigs and a dark storyline that we can't quite figure out.

The trailer shows Fergie breaking into an abandoned church and from there on things get insane, literally, as she goes from padded rooms to war zones and medic wards.

Honestly, this is not something to be missed. It's going to be wild.

YouTube / FergieVEVO

At the beginning of the trailer, the 'M.I.L.F $' references the album delays and subsequent hate she's received insinuating that she's left it too late, blasting tweets across the screen.

“You think that your fans are really happy waiting for an album that took 10 years to be created? I think the f**k not,” one tweet says before #BOYCOTTFERGIE is shown.

Are you mad? Who else would deliver this kind of genius pop insanity?

YouTube / FergieVEVO

So far, we've heard the Nicki Minaj collaboration 'You Already Know' and the Rick Ross-assisted 'Hungry', and the trailer teases 'A Little Work', which sounds like an emotional anthem fit for the madness of 2017.

“We’re all just a little bit broken / We’re all just a little bit hurt / We all can use a little work," she sings.

Double Dutchess - the album and film - drops on September 22. Get ready!

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

REVISIT FERGIE'S 'FERGALICIOUS' BELOW