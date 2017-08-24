Fergie

Surprise! Fergie’s Comeback Album ‘Double Dutchess’ Is A Visual One

The ‘Fergalicious’ star is returning Beyoncé style…

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 17:22

We have waited years for a new Fergie album - 11 years, to be exact - and it’s almost here!

After conquering charts worldwide with her solo debut The Dutchess, Fergie returned to The Black Eyed Peas for two more albums, became a mother, and had fun releasing the odd single here and there to tide fans over while she finished its follow-up.

Now… the time has finally come for Double Dutchess.

The ‘Glamorous’ hitmaker has revealed her new album will be released on September 22nd, and there’s a whole movie to accompany the music!

Billing it “The Visual Experience”, the album will be seen and not just heard as Double Dutchess: Seeing Double comes with the album, as revealed by the iTunes pre-order that went up today in New Zealand.

Fergie has teased the gritty visuals on her social media and, we’re not gonna lie, it looks pretty amazing.

Getty Images

The incredible ‘M.I.L.F $’ and previous single ‘L.A. Love (la la)’ both feature on the album, along with exciting collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross.

The UK pre-order goes live at midnight tonight, and I have a feeling we might be getting one of those collabs with it…

Watch a preview of the visual album below!

#DOUBLEDUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE 👀👀 9/22 The Visual Experience 📺📺 pre-order @ midnight

#DOUBLEDUTCHESS: SEEING DOUBLE 👀👀 9/22 The Visual Experience 📺📺 pre-order @ midnight

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

By Ross McNeilage

