Fans Can’t Get Over Ferne McCann's 'Tiny Waist' Two Months After Giving Birth

Fans are in universal agreement that Ferne McCann looks incredible after The Only Way Is Essex star shared a selfie in a waist-clinched top just two months after giving birth.

While most people have spent the festive season throwing out their diet plan, it looks like Ferne hasn’t let motherhood slow down her exercise regime for one second.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her post-pregnancy body and people were full of praise for how fantastic she looks.

Most of the comments centred around the fact that Ferne is already looking seriously trim: “U looking amazing for having just had a baby,” one person wrote.

Another new mum commented that she’s personally got a way to go on the weight-loss front, declaring: “Wow looking fab! Where has all the baby weight gone?!

The user added: “I’ve still got 3 stone to loose 🙈 my baby is 2 months old and colicky 😫”

Of course, every woman's body changes at different rates during and post-pregnancy but there's no doubt that motherhood has left Ferne positively glowing.