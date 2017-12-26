Ferne McCann

Fans Can’t Get Over Ferne McCann's 'Tiny Waist' Two Months After Giving Birth

The TOWIE star has probably been doing enough crunches for everyone.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 10:32

Fans are in universal agreement that Ferne McCann looks incredible after The Only Way Is Essex star shared a selfie in a waist-clinched top just two months after giving birth. 

While most people have spent the festive season throwing out their diet plan, it looks like Ferne hasn’t let motherhood slow down her exercise regime for one second.  

Let's all get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses discussing the most shocking break-ups of 2017...

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her post-pregnancy body and people were full of praise for how fantastic she looks.

Most of the comments centred around the fact that Ferne is already looking seriously trim: “U looking amazing for having just had a baby,” one person wrote.

That high ponytail & lounge suit ting 💁🏽. ___________________________________ This @misspap ’Daisy Lounge Set' is both cosy and stylish. Up to 75% off the site...go go go 🖤 #misspap #misspapped

Another new mum commented that she’s personally got a way to go on the weight-loss front, declaring: “Wow looking fab! Where has all the baby weight gone?! 

The user added: “I’ve still got 3 stone to loose 🙈 my baby is 2 months old and colicky 😫”

The Ultimate Tube Dress. __________________________ The ‘souk’ dress literally sucks & holds you in NO SPANX NEEDED, best fabric👌🏽😜 @soukibelair has 20% off until midnight tomorrow use CODE - BOXING20 🖤 #souksistas order now to receive by NYE 🖤

Of course, every woman's body changes at different rates during and post-pregnancy but there's no doubt that motherhood has left Ferne positively glowing.

 

 

 

 

 

More From Ferne McCann

Fans Can’t Get Over Ferne McCann's 'Tiny Waist' Two Months After Giving Birth
Celebrity
Ferne McCann’s TOWIE Friends Are Helping Her Deal With The Stress Of Her Ex Being Jailed
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Vicky Pattison Reveals The Extreme Reaction She Had To Ferne McCann's Pregnancy
Ferne McCann Breaks Down As She Opens Up About Arthur Collins On First Time Mum
Ferne McCann Totally Shuts Down Lorraine Kelly Over Arthur Collins Questions
Ferne McCann's Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Could Win Access To Baby Sunday
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid
Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday
Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth
New Mum Ferne McCann Has Reportedly Been Suffering From 'Constant Stress'

Trending Articles

chloe ferry and sam gowland are so loved up on holiday in Thailand
‘Forever And Ever’ - Are Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Getting Serious On Their New Year’s Holiday?
Charlotte Crosby wore the most unexpected thing on new year&#039;s eve... flip flops
We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve
Holly Hagan reflects on life for NYE happier than ever
Holly Hagan Posts Emotional New Year’s Eve Message, ‘For The First Time In My Life I Feel Like Me’
Vicky Pattison celebrated New Year&#039;s Even by drinking a glass of dispersible aspirin
Vicky Pattison Was Drinking Entirely The Wrong Type Of Fizz On New Year’s Eve
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott
Gary Beadle&#039;s Instagram best nine is all about becoming a dad
Gaz Beadle’s Instagram 2017 Round-Up Is All About Becoming A Dad… Obviously
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night&#039;s new years eve party
Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night
YouTube Star Logan Paul Causes Outrage After Posting Video Of Suicide Victim
Marnie Simpson Is Entering 2018 With A Word Of Warning For The Trolls
Fans Can’t Get Over Ferne McCann's 'Tiny Waist' Two Months After Giving Birth
Chrissy Teigen Hits Out At Sick Person Who Linked Her To A Paedophile Ring