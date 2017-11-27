Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday

The TOWIE star breaks her silence on ex Arthur Collins being found guilty of an acid attack.

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 16:29

Ferne McCann has opened up for the first time about her ex-boyfriend being found guilty of an acid attack just two weeks after she'd given birth to their daughter, Sunday.

The TOWIE star has explained that she's beyond "grateful" for her super strong support system and admitted that the last six months of her life - and the majority of her pregnancy - have been "hell." 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Ferne revealed that she's still coming to terms with the horrific incident: "It’s been a really emotional time. It’s been horrendous and very difficult to come to terms with and I probably never will. I was in shock for a long time. 

"The past six months have been hell but I’m not the victim in all this and I’m certainly not looking for sympathy." 

Ferne McCann appears on the cover of OK! Magazine with baby Sunday. / OK! Magazine

Opening up about her reaction to reports Arthur had injured 22 people in a Dalston nightclub, Ferne said: "I was horrified to hear about what happened. No one should go on a night out and have something like that happen to them. 

The 27-year-old also confirmed that she'll be raising baby Sunday as a single parent: "As far as I’m concerned, I’m all my baby will ever need and I’m just so thankful that she’s arrived safely and that we have each other." 

The TOWIE star has admitted that the past six months have been "hell." / Instagram

And going into detail about her traumatic delivery, Ferne added: "After I had given birth, my mum told me the staff thought I was haemorrhaging because I was losing so much blood. I wasn’t aware of any of this at the time, though."

Arthur Collins was found guilty of five counts of GBH with intent, and nine counts of ABH against 14 people, and will reportedly be handed his sentence in a court date on December 19th.

 

 

 

 


 

More From Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

New Mum Ferne McCann Has Reportedly Been Suffering From 'Constant Stress'

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Ferne McCann Reportedly Won't Cut Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Out Of Their Daughter's Life

Ferne McCann's Ex Arthur Collins Has Been Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ferne McCann Reportedly In Talks To Film Birth For 'Warts And All' Reality Show

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Ferne McCann Gets Remarkably Candid About Giving Birth Without Ex-Partner Arthur Collins

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos