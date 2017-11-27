Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday

Ferne McCann has opened up for the first time about her ex-boyfriend being found guilty of an acid attack just two weeks after she'd given birth to their daughter, Sunday.

The TOWIE star has explained that she's beyond "grateful" for her super strong support system and admitted that the last six months of her life - and the majority of her pregnancy - have been "hell."

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Ferne revealed that she's still coming to terms with the horrific incident: "It’s been a really emotional time. It’s been horrendous and very difficult to come to terms with and I probably never will. I was in shock for a long time.

"The past six months have been hell but I’m not the victim in all this and I’m certainly not looking for sympathy."

Ferne McCann appears on the cover of OK! Magazine with baby Sunday. / OK! Magazine

Opening up about her reaction to reports Arthur had injured 22 people in a Dalston nightclub, Ferne said: "I was horrified to hear about what happened. No one should go on a night out and have something like that happen to them.

The 27-year-old also confirmed that she'll be raising baby Sunday as a single parent: "As far as I’m concerned, I’m all my baby will ever need and I’m just so thankful that she’s arrived safely and that we have each other."

The TOWIE star has admitted that the past six months have been "hell." / Instagram

And going into detail about her traumatic delivery, Ferne added: "After I had given birth, my mum told me the staff thought I was haemorrhaging because I was losing so much blood. I wasn’t aware of any of this at the time, though."

Arthur Collins was found guilty of five counts of GBH with intent, and nine counts of ABH against 14 people, and will reportedly be handed his sentence in a court date on December 19th.



