Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut

Ferne McCann has introduced baby Sunday to the world for the very first time (aside from that OK! Magazine photoshoot) and pal Vicky Pattison was cheering her BFF on at the sidelines.

The TOWIE star admitted that the past seven months of her life have been "turbulent" but said that her pregnancy gave her something to focus on aside from her ex-boyfriend's acid attack trial.

Speaking on This Morning, Ferne said: "This year it wasn’t the plan to have a baby but you can’t plan life so it just happened. I wasn’t the most maternal person but now I feel so maternal and I’m so in love with her.

“And I think that’s the thing for me, there was always light at the end of the tunnel. You know, I can’t lie, it has been a turbulent seven months for me but I had something to look forward to so that was my focus."

It just so happened that Vicky Pattison was also on the ITV programme to discuss I'm A Celebrity and she posted the cutest backstage pic of the pair snuggled up: "She's ma bestie, she's ma bestie... ❤️

"Wonderful to catch up with this incredible human on @thismorning today... And needless to say she looked beautiful and baby Sunday is PERFECT!!!"

In the same interview, Ferne revealed that Nicole Kidman inspired her daughter's name. “I got obsessed with Big Little Lies over the summer and started Googling her and saw she had a daughter named Sunday, and I loved it.”

After adding that she has a facial cleanser by the same moniker, Ferne said: "Obviously whatever I was going to call her everyone would have their opinion. I wasn’t going to go for an original name, from the beginning I loved it."

It sounds like the perfect choice.




