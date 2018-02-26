Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence About Confronting Ex Arthur Collins In Prison

Ferne McCann has revealed that she will be taking baby Sunday to visit her father in prison and has explained the series of events that led her to make this decision.

While the TOWIE star had previously insisted that she didn't want convicted Arthur Collins to play any part in their daughter's life, the 27-year-old has now admitted that she's been forced to rethink her stance.

In an interview with The Sun, Ferne explained that she received a letter from her ex's legal team asserting his resolve to be involved in Sunday's upbringing and to receive visitation rights from prison.

"It is a huge thing to have to make decisions you are forced into. I have to think of Sunday and what is best for her," she began. "It hasn't been an easy decision and some people may think I'm wrong. But the last thing I want to do is hide what is going on.

"I'm with Sunday every day of her life and she is my number one priority. I am doing this so she can make her own choice when she's older, rather than me forcing it on her now.

She added: "If Arthur has to see Sunday, then I want absolute control of the situation. If she is going into a prison I want to be with her and know she's OK. I'm not going to just drop her off and hope for the best."

"Arthur and his family will always be in my life because we have a child. But I don't know how people can possibly think Arthur and I are still together. There is no way back," she insisted.

As for reports she's moved on with an older man, Ferne admitted that she has a "confidant" who has "been there for her" but revealed that she wouldn't categorise their connection as a relationship just yet.

