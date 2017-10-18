Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

The TOWIE star has released a statement via her representatives.

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 16:02

Ferne McCann has opened up for the first time since ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins was found guilty of carrying out a vicious acid attack in Dalston that left twenty-two people injured.

Speaking out for the first time since a guilty verdict came through on November 13th, The Only Way Is Essex star has once again sent her thoughts to victims of the attack and maintained that she will be raising their daughter alone.

The short statement was issued via Ferne's representatives and reads: "Ferne's thoughts are of course with the innocent people caught up in the events at Mangle last April. No one should ever be faced with violence on a night out.

"Having given birth days ago, Ferne is focusing on being the best mother she can be. She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter."

Earlier this week, the father of baby Sunday was found guilty of five counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and nine counts of assault causing actual bodily harm in reference to the April incident.

Ferne is currently processing news that her ex could be facing years in jail, with the 25-year-old estimated to receive his sentencing in a court date on December 19th.

A source came forward to describe Ferne's mindset after the verdict came though. "She is having a really tough time," they told the Daily Mail.

"She is putting on a brave face to the world but behind the scenes, her family are really worried about her. This is her maternity leave. She's really emotional and can't believe what has happened. She never thought in a million years he would do this.

The insider continued: "She's in bits. She's just doing the best she can but is absolutely devastated."

Stay strong, Ferne. 

 

 

 

