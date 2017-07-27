Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Goes Make-Up Free As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

And of course she looks fantastic.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 11:04

Ferne McCann has taken pregnancy chic to the next level after sharing a bare-faced picture of what she looks like without make-up. And there's got to be at least ~some~ truth behind that theory that pregnant women literally glow. 

Having already been proud as punch about her changing body, the ex TOWIE star has come forward to prove that she - like the rest of us - can't really be bothered with slappping on the products while soaking up the sun on holiday. 

Instagram/FerneMcCann

Jetting off to Spain to enjoy a bit of downtime before the birth of her first-born, Ferne was forced to defend the angle of the shot after fans criticised her for trying to camoflauge her bump. Has literally nobody seen her very bump-heavy Insta? 

Naturally, Ferne shut that rumour down in a second: “I’m not trying to disguise my bump," she pointed out. "You can’t see it as much from the front in a pic.”

And there's also the fact she's posted countless photos like this. Cool.

This comes as Vicky Pattison has opened up about her super strong pal: "I think Ferne has dealt with this as best she could," she told The Sun. "She’s very strong and she’s very realistic – she knows that her priority now is herself and her baby and she’s doing everything she can."

As for Ferne, she's insisted that both she and bump will do just fine without her acid-attack suspect ex and that her number one priority right now is to experience a healthy and happy pregnancy. 

