Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

The brand new mum took to social media on Sunday to share the name of her baby girl

Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 16:25

Ferne McCann became a first time mum on Thursday – with her little bundle of joy arriving one week before her due date.

Ferne has been sharing super cute photos on Instagram of her baby girl and her nursery.

And now mother and daughter are at home together, Ferne has finally revealed what she has named her baby.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ferne shared that her daughter is called just that – Sunday!

The former TOWIE beauty was photographed kissing her precious baby while her three-day-old babe’s name appeared written above her.

“I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name… meet Sunday,” Ferne wrote as she shared the snap.

On Thursday, after Sunday was born, Ferne shared a photo of her baby as she cradled her in her arms.

“Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early,” Ferne wrote.

Baby’s Nursery Is Coming Along Nicely 👶🏼💗💙. ___________________________ I’ve kept it gender neutral with #50shadesofgrey 🙊. Here are where the accessories are from 💜. White Elephant Wall Decoration, Grey PomPom Knitted Blanket, Cloud Mobile - @livandprimrose Wooden Toy Chest & Alphabet Blocks - @oohnoo_official Wooden Rocking Horse - @jupiduu_ Wooden Rabbits, Knitted Panda, Knitted Bunny, Crotchet Bambi, Wooden Animal Puzzle, Wooden Circle Shelving - @themodernnursery Ball Pit - @theplaytimecompany Wall stickers - @stickstay.se Nanny’s Nursery Cushion, Moon Mobile - @babletsuk

“I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl,” she wrote at the time.

Too cute!

