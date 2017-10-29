Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

Ferne McCann became a first time mum on Thursday – with her little bundle of joy arriving one week before her due date.

Ferne has been sharing super cute photos on Instagram of her baby girl and her nursery.

And now mother and daughter are at home together, Ferne has finally revealed what she has named her baby.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ferne shared that her daughter is called just that – Sunday!

The former TOWIE beauty was photographed kissing her precious baby while her three-day-old babe’s name appeared written above her.

“I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name… meet Sunday,” Ferne wrote as she shared the snap.

On Thursday, after Sunday was born, Ferne shared a photo of her baby as she cradled her in her arms.

“Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early,” Ferne wrote.

“I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl,” she wrote at the time.

Too cute!