Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

So don't go expecting a potential cameo.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 17:08

Ferne McCann has shut down the concept of her unborn child ever making an appearane on The Only Way Is Essex after saying that there's "absolutely no chance" her baby has a place on the show.

The 27-year-old has reportedly signed a deal with ITV to document her pregnancy, but has now ruled out the prospect of either herself or her child making a cameo on the programme in the near future. Boo.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

"Would I ever bring my baby on ‘TOWIE’? Absolutely not, no way!" she told OK! Magazine. 

Pointing out that even she doesn't have the same ties to the show anymore, Ferne said: "Well – obviously I’m not on Towie anymore, so I wouldn’t bring the baby for a cameo, I would be making the cameo. But no, I’m definitely not doing any cameos either!"

Bump & Beach 👶🏼🏖. ________________________ Getting that linea nigra 😏 baby I am getting too excited to meet you. This pic makes me happy 😊💗💙 boy or girl? What do you think...💙💗

Ferne has been making the most of her pregnancy this Summer by jetting off to sunny Majorca to enjoy the last few months of pre-newborn bliss. 

As for how she's coping with that impressive baby bump, Ferne told The Mirror: "I feel like this is the first time I've properly loved my body.

Had to get a pic of @real_arg Vespa today 🙊💙. _________________________ #vespa #preggers

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

She added: "I just love the bumps so much that I love it. I look at myself in the mirror and I'm like yeah!"

Looking incredible, Ferne. 

 

 



 

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

