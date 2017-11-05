Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Ferne McCann has revealed that she burst into tears after Vicky Pattison asked her to be a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding to John Noble.

The Geordie Shore lass has selected a group of friends to do the honours at her ceremony, with I'm A Celeb pal Ferne being drafted in to "keep morale up" during preparations for the big day.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celebs who fell in love with civilians, the brave souls...

In an interview with OK! Magazine, new mum Ferne revealed her immediate reaction to being asked: "It's such an honour. I was feeling quite hormonal so I cried when she asked me! We've been through a lot together in a short amount of time so we have a very close bond.

"Her fiance John is such a lovely guy too, I'm so happy they're getting married."

During the same interview - in which Ferne introduced baby Sunday to the world for the first time - the 27-year-old revealed she and Vicky have already started the hunt to find the perfect wedding dress.

"I've seen a lot of Vicky as well. We got together to watch the first episode of I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here! and I took Sunday out for the first time to go wedding dress shopping with her."

This comes after Vicky opened up about her decision to select Ferne as a bridesmaid: "So I couldn’t imagine anyone I’d rather have my my side when I get married. Ferne is good for morale too.

She added: "She’ll be loads of fun on the hen do but she’ll also be really organised and good at calming me down when I’m really stressed."

Forever obsessed with this friendship.