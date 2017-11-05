Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

It turns out those pregnancy hormones are a huge deal.

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 12:57

Ferne McCann has revealed that she burst into tears after Vicky Pattison asked her to be a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding to John Noble.

The Geordie Shore lass has selected a group of friends to do the honours at her ceremony, with I'm A Celeb pal Ferne being drafted in to "keep morale up" during preparations for the big day. 

In an interview with OK! Magazine, new mum Ferne revealed her immediate reaction to being asked: "It's such an honour. I was feeling quite hormonal so I cried when she asked me! We've been through a lot together in a short amount of time so we have a very close bond.

"Her fiance John is such a lovely guy too, I'm so happy they're getting married."

I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name...meet Sunday 💗💗💗

I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name...meet Sunday 💗💗💗

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

During the same interview - in which Ferne introduced baby Sunday to the world for the first time - the 27-year-old revealed she and Vicky have already started the hunt to find the perfect wedding dress. 

"I've seen a lot of Vicky as well. We got together to watch the first episode of I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out Of Here! and I took Sunday out for the first time to go wedding dress shopping with her."

This comes after Vicky opened up about her decision to select Ferne as a bridesmaid: "So I couldn’t imagine anyone I’d rather have my my side when I get married. Ferne is good for morale too.

She added: "She’ll be loads of fun on the hen do but she’ll also be really organised and good at calming me down when I’m really stressed."

Forever obsessed with this friendship. 

 

 

